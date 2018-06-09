The Potomac baseball team saw a reflection of itself in Prince George during the Virginia Class 5 state championship game Saturday morning.

The Royals bunted for hits, ran aggressively and stole base after base — all hallmarks of the Panthers’ success this season. Yet while their doppelgängers ran rampant, the Panthers struggled even to reach first base during their 8-0 loss at Deep Run High School.

“They played how we usually play,” Potomac senior shortstop Brandon Cleveland said. “They beat us at our own game.”

In the top of the first inning, Prince George senior shortstop Tevin Tucker singled, stole second and third in the span of three pitches and then scored on a groundout by teammate Justin Starke.

No. 8 Potomac (22-5) did not respond, and then in the third, Prince George (21-3) broke out. The Royals recorded three hits but managed four runs in the inning thanks to smart base running and some defensive mistakes by the Panthers: Tucker scored the first run on a steal of home plate, Starke scored the second on a wild pitch, and the Panthers made three errors to keep the rally going.

“They’re probably better than us at every single position on the field, from what I saw out there today: bigger, faster, more athletic,” Potomac Coach Mike Covington said. “I thought they did to us what we normally do to other teams.”

In Potomac’s 3-1 state quarterfinal win Tuesday against Briar Woods, Matt Celio stole home, and Julian Cumba got caught trying to do the same. In Friday’s 7-0 semifinal win against Freedom-South Riding, Cleveland scored on a wild pitch.

Against Prince George, though, Potomac managed just one hit: Cleveland bunted for a single to lead off the bottom of the fourth, then stole second and advanced to third on a groundout, but he was stranded there.

The senior tried to get his team going in the dugout between innings, even as he felt the game slipping away.

“Man, we’ve been fighting all year — no need to stop now,” he said. “As soon as they put one up, I was expecting us to come right back and put up another run. But we just didn’t have it today.”

Brody Mack started on the mound for the Panthers. The Class 5 Region D player of the year allowed one run in 6 2/ 3 innings in Tuesday’s win, but he gave up four runs (three earned) on four hits in 2⅓ innings Saturday.

Josue Cumba allowed three runs in 3⅔ innings of relief, then Julian Cumba allowed an unearned run while retiring two batters before Nate Saber recorded the final out.

“I thought every pitcher we brought in today, none of them had their breaking balls, and none of them had a good enough fastball to put them away,” Covington said.

Potomac featured a young roster, so the Panthers could make another run at the state title next season. But Covington saw in Saturday’s game an opportunity squandered. Before Saturday, the Panthers had not appeared in the state championship game since 1996.

“That’s a heck of a long wait,” he said. “These chances don’t come along very often.”