“I just feel bad for our guys,” Coach Ronnie Crump said. “They worked so hard in the offseason. To get this far and to not play as well as we should have, it’s disappointing.”

No. 17 Potomac (12-2) has reached the postseason nine of the past 10 years, but Saturday was the Wolverines’s first time in the state championship since they won back-to-back titles in 2004 and 2005. Potomac lost in the first round of last year’s Maryland 3A playoffs and then moved to Class 2A this season.

Entering Saturday, Potomac’s only loss came against Douglass on Oct. 5 after the Eagles stymied the Wolverines’s run game. On Saturday, Potomac struggled scoring by any means.

Middletown (12-2) jumped out to a 20-point lead before Anthony found wide receiver Daemon Dawkins for a 67-yard touchdown about three minutes into the second quarter.

“It was a good feeling,” Dawkins said. “I dropped a touchdown on the previous possession. I knew I had to get back and prove to my guys I could make a play.”

But that was Potomac’s only offensive production until Anthony’s 23-yard touchdown run with just over eight minutes remaining. That score cut Middletown’s lead to 19 points. The Wolverines turned the ball over four times.

On defense, Potomac couldn’t contain Middletown quarterback Reese Poffenbarger, who threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns.

“I don’t know who’s not recruiting him, they’re making a mistake,” Crump said. “He’s a feisty quarterback.”

Potomac got out to a slow start in its 16-6 win over New Town in last week’s semifinal before its offense got going. The Wolverines never got settled Saturday.

As the final seconds ticked off the clock, Dyches strolled down Potomac’s sideline by himself, processing his high school career being complete.

“We lost,” said Dyches, a Maryland commit. “What else is there to think? We lost. That’s it.”

