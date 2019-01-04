After Richard Montgomery center Miles Galley calmly sank two free throws with less than two minutes left to extend the team’s lead, he turned to the visiting Gaithersburg fans, put his index finger over his lips and hushed them.

Both Galley and his coach, Dave Breslaw, said that No. 8 Gaithersburg has been getting a lot of hype while the Rockets, despite coming into Friday night’s game undefeated, quietly just kept winning.

No. 18 Richard Montgomery stayed about its business, delivering when it mattered most for a 70-65 win over the Trojans.

“I hate how everyone’s talking about them like they’re the best team in the county,” Galley said. “We know we’re the best team in the county.”

The Rockets (8-0) extended their home winning streak to 22; their last loss on their home floor came in January 2017.

“We’re thinking like if we lose, it’s over. We can’t lose,” Galley said. “We’re trying to just keep the streak alive.”

Richard Montgomery went on a 9-0 run in the second quarter to take its first lead of the game with 3:17 remaining in the half. The Rockets held the Trojans (8-2) scoreless for over three minutes during the run.

The stretch came with star guard Jao Ituka (26 points) on the bench for the Trojans. Coach Jeff Holda said Ituka sat out most of the second quarter because the team thought he had two fouls when he actually only had one.

Ituka stormed back in the third quarter, scoring 10 points and sparking the Trojans to the lead. Fellow guard Jordan Hawkins (21 points) helped Gaithersburg push its lead to nine early in the fourth quarter, but the Rockets’ defense tightened, forcing turnovers on the Trojans’ next four trips.

“Big point was to talk on defense and play a lot of help on defense — not letting Jao drive and closing out on Jordan,” said guard Ryan Cornish, who added 21 points. “We stayed locked in, and we couldn’t let the score take us down.”

The Trojans got in early foul trouble guarding 6-foot-8 Galley and 6-foot-5 Djordje Orcev, who had 21 and 15 points, respectively. Richard Montgomery took full advantage, shooting 12 free throws in the final quarter to seal the win.

Breslaw noted this contest is probably Round 1 of three. The two teams will meet again in Gaithersburg this month and most likely see each other in the playoffs come February.

“We definitely have the psychological advantage heading into next game against them. People didn’t think we were going to beat them this time,” Galley said. “But we did. We just got to keep doing what we do. Nobody can stop us if we play our best.”