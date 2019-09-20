Toward the end of Riverside’s 31-27 win over Independence on Friday night, the field itself became a dividing line between the Rams and their past. As the clock ran down, each sideline was a snapshot depicting a different point in the long, complicated process of building a high school football program.

Riverside, the experienced and celebratory victors, opened in Leesburg in 2015. The Rams went winless in their first season, but success has started trickling into the program in the years since. Last fall, Riverside had its first winning season and playoff appearance. The Rams (3-1) are now a team that can aim, plan and play for the postseason.

Independence, the hungry and disappointed Class 3 visitors, opened in Ashburn in August. The Tigers (0-4) are in the process of determining what they want their program to look like. On Friday night, they surprised the sizable home crowd by climbing back from an early 10-point deficit but were ultimately unable to put together one last scoring drive.

“Just because they’re new doesn’t mean they were going to lay down. And that’s what we were like when we were new — we didn’t lay down for anybody,” Rams Coach Brian Day said. “They’re learning how to win. Our kids know how to win and finish.”

The Tigers have enough talent to scare a favored opponent such as Riverside. But for the most part, their plans stretch years beyond mid-November.

“We’re not worrying about winning right now. [We’re] worrying about building the culture,” Tigers Coach R.J. Windows said. “What’s exciting about taking over the program is you get to initialize the culture and what that’s going to look like.”

Program maturation shapes the football landscape in Loudoun County, where a booming population has led to 11 new schools opening since 2000, six since 2010. Friday’s game gave Independence a look at what could be in store.

This is Riverside’s first year in Class 5, but that has yet to slow its progress. Last week, the Rams beat Loudoun County for the first time, avenging last year’s playoff loss and checking another box.

“Our goals go beyond regular season games,” said senior quarterback A.J. Darr, who passed for one score and ran for another Friday. “We want to be playoff ready.”

Postseason preparation is a stark difference from a few years ago, when Riverside faced some of the inherent obstacles that now challenge the Tigers.

“As hard as we played, sometimes there were schools that were just genetically a little ahead of us,” Day said of those early years. “And there wasn’t much we could do about that.”