“It’s been crazy,” said Riverside junior Aidan Darnell, who had a hat trick. “No one talked about us, but we stay in the fight and finished it.”

Riverside (10-1-1) set the tone early, scoring three goals in the first period. Trailing by two in the second, Chantilly (12-1) had a chance to cut its deficit in half when senior Owen Morgan lined up for a penalty shot. Morgan’s chance was ruled no goal even though some in the stands and Chantilly’s coaching staff believed otherwise. The officials discussed the shot, but the call remained.

“Some spectators where taking video of it, saying it went in, [but] there’s no replays in our league,” Rams Coach Steve Ziff said. “That was an important moment.”

Darnell’s third goal sucked the life out of Chantilly’s cheering section; it gave Riverside a 5-1 advantage in the middle of the second period. The Rams ultimately scored four times in the period.

“He’s been a great player for us all year,” Ziff said. “He brought a ton of energy tonight.”

Chantilly averaged around eight goals per game in the regular season. But against Riverside’s physical play (which resulted in 12 penalties) and strong goaltending, the Chargers’ high-level scoring didn’t translate during their biggest game of the season.

Morgan, a two-time NVSHL player of the year who had 45 goals this season, found the net once, but he dealt with constant pressure.

“You shut [Morgan] down, you shut the whole team down,” Darnell said. “We did that and put pucks in the net.”

Riverside didn’t let off the gas in the third period, adding four more goals. Junior Sam Carollo had two goals and an assist.

“They wanted this really badly,” Ziff said. “We knew from the beginning of the year that we were one of the few teams that had a chance.”