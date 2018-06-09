Riverside returned to the Virginia Class 4A girls’ lacrosse state championship game Saturday in Salem with some unfinished business. After falling to George Mason by one in the title game last year, the team sought redemption, this time facing a gritty Salem squad with a high-powered offense.

But for Riverside, no matter the opponent, the goal has always stayed the same from last season: to win the title. And for the first time in the school’s three-year history, the Rams won a girls’ lacrosse state championship, recording a 10-9 victory.

“We have a lot of respect for Salem, and they were well coached and skilled, and we definitely are happy right now — a very happy bus ride today,” Riverside Coach Kristan Ash said. “We did this ride last year, and it was not as fun — a little different climate on the bus last year.”

In a back-and-forth game, Riverside and Salem were tied at 5 at the half. Ash said the team was still trying to get its legs underneath itself in the first half and figure out the best angles to attack on offense. But once the players did, their games started to click.

In the second half, the momentum continued to swing between the teams until Riverside managed to maintain its lead, turning away some high-quality shots and opportunities from Salem.

“They’ve got some dangerous players,” Ash said. “Lilly Blair is a known high scorer in the state of Virginia. In order to play this game and [have it go] the way we wanted, we had to address their threats.”

Led by the stellar defense of senior goalie Meghna Dawar, Riverside did just that. Keeping Salem in check at the net, the team was able to take advantage of opportunities from its attackers.

“We are just thankful,” Ash said.

Dominion boys lose

A valiant comeback effort from Dominion fell short Saturday as it lost to E.C. Glass, 12-8, in the Virginia Class 4 boys’ state championship game in Salem. The Hilltoppers won their first lacrosse state championship.

Dominion had clawed back from a 7-1 halftime deficit, outscoring Glass 6-1 in the third quarter. Entering the fourth quarter, the Titans had decreased their deficit to one, 8-7, and they then tied it at 8 on Justin Guilfoyle’s goal with 9:23 remaining.

But Glass turned things around from there, as Lucas Dendy picked up a rebound off a shot and scored, putting his team back up, 9-8, with 5:35 to go. The Hilltoppers added three more goals in sending the Titans to a championship game defeat.

“We came back from six goals down, and we just never gave up, never gave up,” Dominion Coach Peter Lenotti said. “We just in the end didn’t have enough goals.”