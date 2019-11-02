Barrette was the center of attention during his school’s 2-1 win Saturday afternoon at Ballou High in Southeast. He scored both of the Penguins’ goals to lead them to their first D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association boys’ soccer championship.

“I just can’t put into words how special he is,” Coach Mario Moonasingh said. “He’s like a heart. He pumps blood through everybody.”

School Without Walls (8-6) entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed. The Penguins lost to Theodore Roosevelt last month, but one of their top forwards hadn’t returned from injury. On Tuesday, School Without Walls knocked off Bell, the tournament’s top seed, behind two goals and an assist from Barrette.

“I guess I play well under pressure,” he said. “So many fans come out for us, and it’s a big inspiration.”

Barrette scored the game’s first goal in the 49th minute off a cross from forward Kalani Takamura. The Rough Riders tied it about five minutes later when midfielder Douglas Caceres’s strike found the bottom-left corner of the net. In the 70th minute, Barrette put his squad back on top with that shot into the top-right corner.

After the Penguins took photos in their black DCIAA championship shirts, Moonasingh and his players wanted to touch the trophy — so they lifted it together and let out a yell.

Up next: the D.C. State Athletic Association tournament.

“All of a sudden, everything started clicking and they started believing at the right time,” Moonasingh said. “That’s a beautiful thing.”

Wilson girls prevail again

On Saturday morning, the Wilson girls beat School Without Walls, 3-0, to claim the DCIAA crown. Afterward, the Tigers didn’t partake in much of a celebration, other than some high-fives and the standard trophy presentation. That’s because Wilson has won the championship 11 consecutive years.

Last year, Wilson (11-7-1) needed overtime to beat the Penguins (9-4-1) in the championship match. But the Tigers got off to a quick start Saturday.

Forward Lila Lingo scored in the 25th minute off a header. Midfielder Gabby Bagnoli and forward Maddy Kessler added goals later in the half.

“It was really good for us to start off strong,” Lingo said.

For Coach Kate Murphy, this victory was special because the seniors were part of the first group she coached.

Wilson scheduled private schools to test itself against some of the area’s top teams. Then, during DCIAA play, the Tigers didn’t allow a goal.

“This is a good way to kind of solidify going into the next week [in the DCSAA tournament],” Murphy said. “We’re a little bit expected to be the underdog. If we can play the way we know how to play with our intensity and mind-set, we should have no problem with states and compete with the best.”

