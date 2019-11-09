So when Churchill’s shot flew to her left, Byrd dove and grabbed the ball, sealing her team’s 1-1 (5-4) win in the Maryland 4A semifinals at Gaithersburg High. The No. 4 Falcons will play Perry Hall, the winner of Saturday’s other semifinal, in the Maryland 4A championship next week at Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex.

“It was everything,” Byrd said. “With it being my last year, I just really wanted the chance to go to states. We really wanted to come back and win this time.”

Midfielder Sofia Espinoza scored about nine minutes into the game for Severna Park (15-2-2), and the Falcons controlled play until there were just less than 13 minutes remaining. That’s when Churchill forward Lauryn Gladd lobbed a ball into the bottom left corner of the net.

Before penalty kicks, Rick Stimpson had a message for his team.

“Katie was going to save one, and we just had to make sure we put ours away,” the first-year Severna Park coach said. “I was very, very confident with her.”

Four consecutive Severna Park and Churchill players scored in penalty kicks before Falcons midfielder Lauren Campbell stepped up. The senior’s shot smacked the inside of the left goal post and bounced into the goal.

Moments later, Byrd made the biggest save of her high school career, and her teammates mobbed her on the field, knowing they’d appear in Severna Park’s first state championship match since 2011.

Churchill finished the season 11-6.

“Just to be able to get to the state championship with them, whether we win or lose, it’s the best opportunity that I’ve ever had,” Campbell said.

Blair falls in other semifinal

After his team’s 1-0 loss to Perry Hall on Saturday evening, Blair Coach Robert Gibb delivered one final task for his players.

“Go over there and put your hands up,” Gibb said as he pointed toward Gaithersburg High’s bleachers.

Gibb wanted his players to celebrate their memorable season one last time with Blair’s fans. The Blazers were playing in the Maryland 4A semifinals for the first time but couldn’t keep up with the reigning state champion.

“It was just a lot fun, and I wish it could’ve kept going one more week,” said Gibb, who has coached at Blair for 31 years. “But we had a great ride — one we won’t forget.”

Baltimore County’s Perry Hall (12-6) scored midway through the first half when midfielder Kyleigh Gough’s shot hit the inside of the top crossbar and bounced into the goal. Blair (12-4) had opportunities but played the second half without its leading scorer because of injury.

After Blair lost in the third round of last year’s Maryland 4A quarterfinals, there was optimism among its players. The majority of the Blazers’ starters returned for a deep run.

“At the end of this,” Blair goalkeeper Zoe Abramson said, “we’ll look back and really realize we were the first team to get here and how cool that is.”

