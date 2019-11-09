“I jumped up because I knew: We can score on a stroke,” Slattery said. “Kat can score on a stroke.”

As junior attacker Katherine Esposito trotted in from the bench to take the penalty shot, Slattery linked arms with her teammates to watch.

“We were nervous, but we knew she would score,” Slattery said.

Indeed, Esposito rifled the ball into the net so hard it rebounded back out into the circle, where it lay on the turf as the Falcons celebrated. The first-half goal stood as the lone score in the Severna Park’s 1-0 victory in Saturday’s championship game against Dulaney at Washington College. Severna Park (15-2) claimed its Maryland record 24th state title — and its first since 2015.

Severna Park Coach Shannon Garden dubbed Esposito the team’s “secret stroke girl.” With less than a minute remaining in the Anne Arundel County championship game on Oct. 21, Esposito had scored on a penalty stroke to lift the Falcons to a 2-1 win against Arundel.

The penalty stroke against Dulaney (15-2) came with 10 minutes remaining in the first half, and in a game with many scoring chances but few shots on goal, it proved decisive.

“I wasn’t thinking about the stakes at all,” Esposito said. “Really, I was just thinking about putting it in the goal. I don’t think about the cost of it, what it would mean if I don’t score or what it would mean if I do. I just do it.”

Severna Park snapped its longest championship drought since the four-year span from 1988 to 1991, and the senior class avoids becoming the first class since then without a title.

“From the moment we got to the high school this morning to prep, we just had so much energy,” Slattery said. “We had some nerves, too, because it’s the state championship. But we knew we had one more chance, and we just wanted it so much. We came out to win.”

