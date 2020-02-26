The No. 8 Spartans won their first SMAC title Wednesday night, beating Huntingtown, 64-53, in Waldorf. In the girls’ SMAC title game, North Point won its fifth straight league title with a 55-52 win over No. 17 Great Mills.

“It feels amazing,” said Chesley, whose Spartans improved to 22-1 (17-0 SMAC). “We’ve been talking about this since freshman year and talking about it all year. We’ve all been looking forward to it.”

Brett Campbell has been St. Charles’s coach since the Charles County school opened in 2014. In their inaugural season, the Spartans went 6-18. Over the past three years, Campbell has overseen a transformation of the program, which made its first appearance in the SMAC title game in 2018, when it fell to Great Mills.

St. Charles, which has won 17 consecutive games, will be tested in the Maryland 3A playoffs. Its seniors, though, savored holding the SMAC championship plaque and donning black SMAC championship T-shirts.

“They came to a school where it didn’t have a tradition,” Campbell said. “To come here and set that tradition is special.”

Unlike St. Charles, the North Point girls were accustomed to the stage. The Eagles (16-7, 16-1) had coasted to the SMAC crown in recent years, but after a January loss to Great Mills, they knew this season would be different. That loss was their first in the SMAC in two years.

Great Mills (21-2, 16-2) trailed by three late and missed a desperation three-pointer at the buzzer.

“This was kind of our revenge,” Eagles guard Analecia Hawkins said. “We kind of got back on them. This means something, especially in Charles County because nobody really supports girls’ basketball, or especially North Point women’s basketball. This was us saying we got it.”

This season has been unusual for North Point, a perennial state contender that has made seven state semifinals appearances in the past nine seasons. The Eagles started 4-7 with a roster that includes just two seniors.

North Point could face Great Mills again in the 3A playoffs.