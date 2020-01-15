Great Mills’ starters, meanwhile, sat on their bench in the dark as Coach Matt Wood went over his team’s game plan a final time. The Eagles perennially have perennially owned the SMAC’s spotlight, but Wednesday night the Hornets showed they are ready for the glare, beating North Point, 51-38, for the first time in nearly five years.

“It feels good,” senior forward Toyin Allen said. “I’ve been waiting for this since my freshman year.”

None of Great Mills’s players had beaten North Point, which has made seven state semifinal appearances in the past nine years and won the 2013 Maryland 4A title. Entering Wednesday, the Eagles (4-7, 4-1 SMAC) hadn’t lost a conference game in two years and their last loss to the Hornets was in Feb. 2015.

Allen remembers falling to North Point by 29 points her freshman year, but the defeat that hurt most was last year’s SMAC championship. North Point beat the Hornets by 31 points. Nobody spoke on the hour-long bus ride back to St. Mary’s County.

For Great Mills senior Alaina Bernich, it was the second consecutive year she lost to North Point in the postseason. Playing for Leonardtown her sophomore season, the guard fell to the Eagles in the second round of the Maryland 4A playoffs before transferring to Great Mills her junior year.

“I’ve been wanting to beat them for a while,” said Bernich, who scored a team-high 12 points Wednesday.

Great Mills players admitted they were nervous to start Wednesday’s game, leading to an early deficit. But the Hornets (12-0, 8-0) settled in and took a three-point lead entering the fourth quarter. That’s when Great Mills took over.

The Hornets possessed an advantage in the paint, so they fed the ball down low. Forward Nakeya Hall scored the Hornets’ initial nine points in the quarter.