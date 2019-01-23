SOUTH RIVER 56,

OLD MILL 55

When Old Mill’s last-second heave fell short, sealing South River’s 56-55 win Wednesday in Edgewater, Md., Seahawks Coach Mike Zivic shook his head and let out a loud sigh of relief.

Old Mill had several opportunities in the final minute to take the lead, but couldn’t convert either at the basket or from the free throw line.

“Last three seconds felt like an eternity,” Zivic said.

The last time South River (13-1, 9-0) beat Old Mill was in 2014, when the Seahawks clinched the Anne Arundel County championship and none of the players on the current roster were even in high school. So when the Seahawks held on at home Wednesday, snapping a six-game losing streak to their county rival, there was ample reason to celebrate.

[This week’s boys basketball Top 20]

“I got a couple monkeys on my back, but that’s one of them,” Zivic said. “I got one or two more.”

With 2.7 seconds left, Old Mill (11-2, 9-1) called a timeout to design an inbound play from its side of the court. The Patriots wanted the inbound pass to go to 6-foot-1 center Sydney Faulcon, but the Seahawks double-teamed her to force the ball elsewhere. The result was an off-balance three-pointer from well beyond the arc.

“That was an off-balance three-pointer from NBA range,” Zivic said. “It’s a shot that I’ll give up every day of the week.”

South River built an eight-point lead after the first quarter but the Patriots slowly clawed back. They took advantage of Faulcon, who finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks, and fed her the ball in the first five possessions of the second half. Old Mill eventually took its first lead of the game with 1:50 left in the third.

But the Seahawks were unfazed, and maintained their crisp ball movement down the stretch. Heading into the game, four players averaged double figures in scoring. Three of them — Kathleen Sullivan, Julia Fitzwater and Ashlynn Burrows — hit that mark again Wednesday.

“We move the ball well and a lot of our plays our designed for different people,” said Sullivan, who had a game-high 19 points. “We just have a lot of options.”

The win kept South River as the lone undefeated team in the county. But these teams will likely meet again, and the stakes will be higher.

“If we see them again, we see them again,” Zivic said. “There’s still county championship and playoff. It’s nice to get the regular season win, but there’s other games that would be sweeter.”