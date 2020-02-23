St. Andrew’s outlasted Sidwell Friends, 50-42, to win the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference championship game Sunday at Maret, and all the while Hayes and Williams played their own two-man game, incapable of being slowed down.

Four times — once in each quarter, and conveniently at the four biggest points of the game — the 6-foot-8 Williams roamed around the basket and gave Hayes a quick nod. It was a subtle signal. When Hayes saw it, he lobbed a pass somewhere in the vicinity of the rim, and Williams grabbed it, contorted his body and flicked it in for a layup.

“I’m personally a little bit of a playmaker,” said Hayes, who finished with five assists. “When I’m a playmaker and I get somebody like Benny who can also make plays, we just come together.”

Williams, who had 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting Sunday, guessed they ran that play back twice each game all season. A couple of extra momentum shifts lifted No. 8 St. Andrew’s (24-4, 10-2 MAC) to its second conference title and its first since 2015.

It all starts with defense, Coach Kevin Jones told his players before he sent them out for the fourth quarter with a seven-point lead. It started with defense, but it did not end there. This year’s Lions told each other to do “whatever it takes” to win a MAC title. They made all the plays they needed, including the four from Hayes to Williams.

In the first 20 minutes, as it built an 11-point lead, St. Andrew’s committed one turnover — a charge on the baseline that yielded zero points for Sidwell Friends (19-10, 7-5). Turnovers can be a misleading statistic. Teams limit them by slowing the game down, by avoiding risky plays or by facing a sagging defense.

The Lions did none of those things. They were throwing risky passes at the backboard and battling Sidwell Friends’ full-court pressure. And yet they guarded the ball as if it were the championship banner.

The best team in school history showed up Sunday and played like it — and with four juniors in the starting lineup, including Williams, the Lions might not be done dominating at one end and flying high at the other.