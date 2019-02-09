Sahid Antar of Springbrook (top) wrestles Trenton Puccinelli of South River. (Photo by Will Newton for The Washington Post)

About 20 minutes before the Maryland 4A dual meet championship Saturday evening, Springbrook Coach Rob Whittles walked toward the table showcasing the state championship trophy. He placed his hands on his hips and stood there for about 20 seconds, staring at the prize he’s dreamed about holding since he took over the Blue Devils’ program six years ago.

“Honestly,” Whittles said, “the whole week I’ve been really nervous.”

About two hours later, Whittles smiled while raising that trophy toward his wrestlers at North Point High in Waldorf. For the first time, Springbrook was the state champion after its 36-18 win over South River.

“I’m on cloud nine right now,” Whittles said. “I’m already ecstatic, and I’m sure I’ll feel even better tomorrow when it’s more real.”

When Whittles came to the Colesville school in 2012, only four students on his team had experience wrestling before high school. Whittles picked the majority of his wrestlers from the school’s hallways.

On Wednesday, Springbrook (17-1) claimed its initial region title, and it all but sealed its state crown during the second-to-last match when Sahid Antar pinned his opponent in overtime of the 160-weight class. Whittles stood from his chair and pumped his fists toward Springbrook fans in the bleachers.



The Damascus wrestling team celebrates another win. (Photo by Will Newton for The Washington Post)

With nine starters expected to return next year, Springbrook hopes to continuing building on its milestone.

“I’m happy to leave high school as a champion,” Antar said.

Earlier Saturday, three matches remained in the 2A championships when a group of Damascus spectators in the bleachers looked toward Coach John Furgeson on the sideline and raised seven fingers.

Furgeson couldn’t help but smile and cover his face with his hands before refocusing. The gesture was a reminder of the dynasty Furgeson has built in Damascus.

For the seventh consecutive year, the Swarmin’ Hornets were headed toward a Maryland state title with a 45-16 win over Glenelg at North Point High in Waldorf.

“I just can’t believe we’re standing here with a trophy right now,” Furgeson said. “Seven in a row — I would never imagine.”

Damascus (18-0) topped Glenelg (17-1) in the past two state championships, but this year’s squad featured mostly junior varsity wrestlers from last season. Still, at the team’s parent meeting in November, Furgeson stated the Swarmin’ Hornets were set on winning another state title.

This was perhaps Glenelg’s best chance for a state crown with seniors as its top four wrestlers. The Gladiators led by two points through eight matches, but the turning point came during the match in the 285-weight class.

Michael Harris, in his second year wrestling, pinned his Glenelg opponent to provide the Swarmin’ Hornets an 11-point edge. After his victory, Harris turned toward Damascus’ sideline, raised his fists and let out a yell as tears filled his eyes. Then, the junior’s teammates mobbed him.

“That was the best pain I’ve ever felt in my life,” Harris said. “I tried to get out the words, ‘I love you,’ but I don’t know if they got out.”