Casas was one of eight Cadets to win individual titles (out of 14 weight classes) as St. John’s won the meet at Gonzaga’s Carmody Center for the second straight year.

Senior Travis Scala’s victory in the 220-pound championship sealed the deal, and fellow Cadet Luke Kowalski was named the event’s most outstanding wrestler, having earned a win by fall in 32 seconds in the championship at 113. He is the Cadets’ first-ever four-time city champion.

“His sights are set on National Preps,” St. John’s Coach Michael Sprague said of next weekend’s event in Bethlehem, Pa. “This is just a stepping stone to get there.”

Gonzaga, the 2018 champ, took second place for second straight year, battling St. John’s in title matches throughout the day. Eagles senior Billy Turner captured a first-place medal for the second straight year after a victory over Sean Foster of St. John’s at 160.

For Turner, this year’s victory was even sweeter than last year’s.

“It does mean a lot more to beat St. John’s,” he said. “Last year, I wrestled a kid from another school. It didn’t feel the same. This year, it’s just a completely different feeling and it’s great.”

A few hours before St. John’s wrapped up its title, an intriguing matchup unfolded in the consolation bracket.

Emma Joseph of Georgetown Day beat Rebekka Stewart of Washington Latin in the only match of the day pitting one girl against another — and Joseph went on to finish fourth in the 126-pound class.

Five girls competed Saturday, a sign of the growing interest in girls’ wrestling at the grass-roots level. Another sign of the movement: the National Prep Wrestling Championships at Lehigh University will feature a girls’ division for the first time. Joseph will be there, along with Sidwell Friends sophomore Kate Borkowski.

Borkowski (22-18), who competed Saturday at 106 pounds, said she’s excited to compete strictly against girls: “I don’t get that opportunity very much.”