Minutes after his team lifted the trophy, St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes senior Charles Thompson sprinted away from a mob of joyous teammates and disappeared into the locker room.

The No. 12 Saints had just beaten Episcopal, 73-67, to win the Interstate Athletic Conference tournament for the first time since 2007, making them the outright champions in one of the area’s toughest leagues. Surely Thompson’s celebration wasn’t over so soon?

The lanky forward quickly re-emerged from the double doors in the corner of the gym, this time carrying a broom. Not only was he excited the Saints (22-3, 12-1 IAC) had won the title, but he was also ecstatic they had completed a sweep of the rival Maroon to do it.

“It was draining, every single minute. I can’t even catch my breath now,” Thompson said after the game. “We’ve just been working so hard.”

Episcopal (16-9, 6-5 IAC), located just minutes away from St. Stephen’s, always provides a challenge for Thompson and company. The rivals have traded off the upper hand, and this year it belonged firmly to the Saints. They beat the Maroon three times in the regular season and made it four in front of their home crowd in Alexandria on Saturday night.

“It’s very difficult to beat a team four times,” Coach Mike Jones said. “I told them before the game we had to be locked and loaded and we came out and played our style tonight.”

The dominance of Episcopal has been part of a revelatory season for the experienced and talented Saints. They entered Saturday night’s championship game carrying just three losses, only one of which came after December. Before this year, the program had lost at least eight games in every season since the early 2000s.

But they entered this year with every reason to be confident, returning four starters and carrying a handful of senior scorers. On Saturday, the Saints needed depth and poise, as one of those experienced scorers — guard Christian DePollar — caught a knee to the head on the second play of the game and didn’t return until the third quarter.

The teams traded runs until the start of the fourth quarter, when the Saints went on a 9-0 tear and held onto to that cushion until the final whistle. Episcopal, led by a stunning 25-point performance from guard Xavier Johnson, refused to go away and cut the game to three with a minute left. But Thompson’s and-one lay-up on the next play put his fans and teammates at ease.

“We have a lot of experience. We have so many seniors and juniors on this team,” Thompson said. “We play hard, we play fast and we have a lot of fun.”