St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes boys’ tennis coach Kinde Taye paced while watching his No. 2 doubles team from the opposite court.

“I’m smelling it, I’m smelling it,” Taye repeated as the duo inched closer to clinching the Interstate Athletic Conference championship.

When senior Andrew Seale and sophomore Nicolas Garcia-Ippolito delivered the winning match, Taye cried out and implored the home Alexandria crowd to join in after the Saints’ 4-2 win over Landon was secure. According to Taye, the win marked the Saints’ first IAC title in more than 60 years.

The victory marks the completion of a four-year journey for Taye and several seniors.

“It’s a tough league,” Taye said. “It’s a tennis player’s league. So for us to win this is great.”

The Saints ran off four straight victories to capture the title after losing the first two singles matchups.

The Bears, two-time defending champions, picked up their two wins from senior Rodrigo Garcia at No. 2 singles and junior Cyrus Rahbaran at No. 3 singles. The Saints got their first victory from sophomore Nick Meggesto at No. 4 singles, followed by senior William Clark at No. 1 singles.

Senior Chase Cohen and sophomore Jack Burnett gave the Saints their third victory, before Seale and Garcia-Ippolito sealed the championship.

When the result was sealed, Saints players stormed the court, racing to Seale and Garcia-Ippolito to celebrate.

Sophomore Aman Mathur and senior A.J. Mathur’s match at No. 3 doubles was called off, tied at one set apiece.

Clark said Taye brought the team into the school’s gymnasium before Thursday’s match to look at the championship banners, none of which showed a boys’ tennis title spanning 60 years.

That visual, combined with the team’s 2016 runner-up finish in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I tournament, was more than enough motivation.

“I got shivers through my whole body,” Clark said, remembering the moment. “This is the most important match of my life. I’ve played USTA for over 10 years. Not a single match compares to this one. This is the epitome of tennis.”

While celebrating, Taye made mention of state championships, which start next week. He said that while he has had more talented and deeper teams, he has faith in this year’s squad.

“We’ve got the players,” Taye said.