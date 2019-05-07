Standing just 4-feet-11, Stella Szostak executed one of the most challenging vaults at the Montgomery County gymnastics championships Tuesday night. The Bethesda-Chevy Chase freshman performed the Tsukahara vault, which involves more twisting than a typical vault at the high school level, and it helped propel her to the county all-around title.

Szostak, a club gymnast outside her commitment to her high school team, was shocked by her success after years of playing a supporting role in competition.

“I never really get the opportunity to get first place in all-around in a competition like this,” Szostak said. “I am so happy to be able to represent my school and to spread the message of our [team’s abilities].”

Reflecting the difficulty of her vault, Szostak’s 9.650 on the apparatus tied Julia Beato of Walter Johnson’s result on the uneven bars for the highest single-event score in the competition.

Szostak’s total score of 37.725 surpassed second-place finisher Eleni Guynn of Sherwood’s 37.300. Guynn, who placed first on balance beam (9.500) and in the floor exercise (9.400), won all-around honors five times during the regular season, including in a tri-meet with the Barons.

In addition to her all-around and vault titles, Szostak placed third on the uneven bars and ­second on the balance beam and in the floor exercise. Her scores helped Bethesda-Chevy Chase to third place in the team event, its highest finish at the county meet since Coach Mary Ingram took the helm three years ago.

“It was definitely unexpected,” Ingram said, “but I’m so happy we had a good day today.”

Walter Johnson (179.050) captured the team title for the second consecutive year in dominant fashion, besting Sherwood (164.125) by nearly 15 points. Bethesda Chevy-Chase (163.775) and Whitman (163.125) rounded out the top four in the field of eight.

Walter Johnson Coach Kirby O’Connell said the possibility of repeating as champion was at the front of the team’s mind in the weeks leading up to the meet.

“We told them they have the chance to go back-to-back, and they really dialed in,” O’Connell said. “We added at least seven new skills in the last two weeks.”

The Wildcats showed a combination of consistency and skill, placing at least one gymnast in the top six on each of the four apparatuses. The team had its strongest showing on floor, putting four in the top six.

Jane Jancos was a key performer for the Wildcats, placing third in vault (9.100), floor (9.350) and all-around (36.950). X’oniyae Stewart of Blair also had a strong meet, placing second in vault (9.450) and fourth on beam (9.150).