“It was just mayhem,” Kamara said. “I didn’t even think about anything. I was just throwing my arms, doing everything. I was so happy.”

Kamara’s block came one play after he sacked North Stafford senior quarterback Jamir Boyd at the nine-yard line, one of multiple starring moments he delivered in Stone Bridge’s 44-15 win in Ashburn. Kamara had two sacks, that blocked punt for a touchdown and a 13-yard carry to help lift Stone Bridge past North Stafford (9-5) and into next Saturday’s final.

Stone Bridge (12-1) will play Maury (14-0), a Norfolk school that advanced to the championship game with a 17-14 win over Varina (11-3), at Hampton University for the state title.

“It was amazing,” Kamara said. “Because I saw everybody in the stands. Everybody on the sidelines. Everybody was in it.”

Stone Bridge Coach Mickey Thompson said he thought it was one of his team’s best defensive games of the season. Senior linebacker Mason Gordon contributed two sacks for the Bulldogs and junior linebacker Skylar Martin notched one.

“Second half, we were just trying to survive on offense, to be perfectly honest,” Thompson said. “We had some guys out, so we just wanted to occupy the clock a little bit and let our defense play.”

Senior running back Jared Cole lit up the scoreboard early for the Bulldogs. Following a North Stafford fumble on the first play of the game, Cole put Stone Bridge on top with a 32-yard touchdown run. Cole added a second rushing touchdown in the second quarter. Both times, Cole added two-point conversions after offsides penalties on the Wolverines.

“He’s the guy we try to get the ball to,” Thompson said. “We’ve got some good running backs, but he’s one who can make big plays for us.”

Cole stayed active in the second half. Within the first two minutes of the third quarter, junior quarterback Billy Wiles completed a 40-yard pass to senior wide receiver Wade Dunkelberger to put Stone Bridge at the nine-yard line. Again, Cole ran the ball into the end zone.

The Bulldogs also leaned on sophomore running back Eli Mason, who scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter, and senior running back Zakias Moore.

Stone Bridge’s only state championship came in 2007, but the Bulldogs have been a perennial presence in the state tournament. They have not missed a postseason since 2013 and are five-time runners-up. Last year, the Bulldogs beat North Stafford in the semifinals only to fall to Highland Springs, 37-26, in the final.

Players are seeking to change the narrative of coming up one game short.

“We’re a state championship team,” said Kamara. “We just gotta go out there and win it.”

