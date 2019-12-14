He looked across the field at Maury, 28-21 winners. He reflected on both the season that had led him here and also how quickly it had ended.

He did something similar last year, when the Bulldogs lost to Highland Springs at this same stage of the postseason. Over the years there have been many players like Cole who have ended a decorated Bulldog career by watching another team, often a highflying foe from the southern half of the state, celebrate a Virginia championship.

“You try to appreciate the whole season,” Cole said. “Because it’s been a hell of a ride. . . . It’s a surreal moment. Bittersweet.”

With Saturday’s loss at Hampton University, No. 9 Stone Bridge (12-2) is now 1-8 all time in the state title game, its lone victory coming in 2007. The Bulldogs have lost this game in many ways, but few have followed as painful a script as this one.

Maury (15-0) played near-perfect football to open the game and jumped out to a 28-0 lead with a few minutes remaining before halftime. But Stone Bridge quarterback Billy Wiles, shaking off the nerves of an early interception, started to settle in just before the break. He threw two quick touchdowns to put his team down by just 14 at halftime.

“It could have been a runaway,” Coach Mickey Thompson said. “Most teams are not going be able to rebound from how that game started.”

In the second half, Stone Bridge’s defense started to look more like the unit that many Northern Virginia teams recognized, one that has the power and aggression to stop any offense in its tracks. Zakias Moore’s third-quarter score brought the Bulldogs within a touchdown and the momentum had swung.

“Defense was just on it, everybody got their confidence back,” linebacker Mikail Kamara said. “We never thought we were out.”

Stone Bridge stalled around midfield early in the fourth quarter and punted the ball back to Maury, trusting its defense to get them at least a couple more chances to score. But Maury slowly put together one first down after another. Two of them came from defensive penalties, including a roughing the punter call, and others were the product of a timely run or pass.

All of a sudden, it seemed, the clock was under a minute and Maury was in victory formation. The Commodores held the ball for nearly 11 minutes to close the game.

“At some point you have to say, ‘Hey, these guys are good,’ ” Thompson said.

As Maury celebrated its first state title since 1939, the Bulldogs could only watch and wonder where the time had gone.

