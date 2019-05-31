It didn’t take long for T.C. Williams forward Caroline Bates to do Friday afternoon what so few teams have done against South County. Just 14 minutes into the Class 6 Region C championship in Alexandria, Bates slipped through a Stallions defense that hadn’t conceded a goal in a month and beat the keeper one-on-one, accounting for the only score in the Titans’ 1-0 victory.

The senior’s goal delivered the first regional title in program history and extended what has been a perfect season for the Titans (20-0).

“We’ve been playing a lot of good teams [in the postseason], but everybody has stepped up to the challenge and really worked hard,” Bates said. “Obviously, we thought this was going to be a rough game and weren’t sure what the outcome would be. But we got what we wanted.”

For a team that spent much of the spring dominating foes by multiple goals — their average margin of victory in the regular season was 5.2 — Friday’s game provided the Titans a stout test.

“They played really well under pressure,” Titans Coach Ally Wagner said. “They’re really great communicators, and they play well together. They were pumped at halftime about coming out strong because they knew South County was going to come out strong as well.”

Soon after Bates scored, an injury on the Titans’ back line forced her to move to defense. The prolific goal scorer mostly plays up top for the Titans but is a defensive player at the club level and will play in the back next season for Johns Hopkins . On Friday, she spent most of the first half and the start of the second in back, eventually rotating back to forward and then finishing the match at defensive midfield.

“We utilize Caroline a lot,” Wagner said with a laugh. “She’s flexible. And really dependable. She can play any position. She’s just been wonderful for us, and it will be really hard to lose her.”

Both the Titans and the Stallions (14-3-1) already had clinched a spot in next week’s state playoffs, but T.C. Williams secured home field in Tuesday’s quarterfinal game against Chantilly with Friday’s victory.

The Chargers were the runner-up in Class 6 Region D after Yorktown came back to earn a 2-1 win Friday afternoon in Chantilly.

“We just need to keep working, stay focused, and it will come,” Bates said of Tuesday’s quarterfinal.