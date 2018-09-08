Chaos ensued on Damascus’ sideline after Sherwood took the lead midway through the second quarter Saturday evening.

“An assistant coach yelled at Damascus defenders about their mentality.

Bryan Bresee, the leader of Damascus’ defense, sat on a metal chair and complained about the way Sherwood was blocking him.

Running back TD Ayo-Durojaiye, meanwhile, kept his cool.

“I just told us to relax,” Ayo-Durojaiye said. “Relax, we’re better than them.”

Ayo-Durojaiye responded by scoring two touchdowns in the final three minutes of the half to give Damascus the lead. The senior scored all five of Damascus’ touchdowns in its 35-14 win, the Swarmin’ Hornets’ 44th consecutive victory.

No. 4 Damascus is seven wins away from breaking Maryland’s longest all-time win streak, which Urbana set with 50 victories between 1998 and 2001. Wise also entered Saturday with 43 consecutive wins but lost to Calvert Hall.

“TD’s a great leader,” Damascus Coach Eric Wallich said. “He know what it takes. Nobody works harder in the state.”

Damascus graduated three linemen — Michael Jurgens, Jordan Funk and Matt Betterelli — that were key in winning its past three state titles. The Swarmin’ Hornets returned six starters from last season, including just three seniors.

That roster turnover makes Ayo-Durojaiye’s leadership crucial as the Swarmin’ Hornets seek their fourth consecutive state championship.

During practices, Ayo-Durojaiye fills whatever role Wallich needs, whether it be running routes as a wide receiver or serving as the scout team quarterback, using his speed to prepare the team for a dual-threat signal caller.

“I want to have my teammates look up to me,” Ayo-Durojaiye said.

Wallich criticized his team’s mental toughness after its 16-point win over Blake last Saturday. Damascus’ scout team players pushed and trash-talked the starters during practice this week, and if a starter talked back, he had to perform burpees.

Still, those concerns resurfaced as Damascus (2-0) was called for seven penalties in the first half, and Sherwood (1-1) gained a 14-7 edge in the second quarter behind running back Toy Trice’s two touchdowns.

After Ayo-Durojaiye helped calm down his teammates, he ran in a 50-yard touchdown on the subsequent drive. Then, the Swarmin’ Hornets forced a three-and-out, and Ayo-Durojaiye returned the Warriors’ punt for a 43-yard touchdown. Ayo-Durojaiye finished with 30 carries for 152 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Wallich said his team will become even better as his young players gain experience. The Swarmin’ Hornets may not face another challenge until the Maryland 2A playoffs, unless Seneca Valley gives them a scare Oct. 26.

“Me and a few other seniors who have been on varsity since our freshmen years,” Ayo-Durojaiye, “We want to go 56-0.”

After one of Damascus’ toughest regular season tests, Ayo-Durojaiye gathered his teammates together on Sherwood’s field for Wallich’s postgame speech.

“That’s a hell of a win,” Wallich told his players. “By the way, Wise lost.”

The Damascus players smiled, yelled and jumped, knowing they could hold sole possession of Maryland’s all-time win streak.