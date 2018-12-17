As McKinley Tech guard Tervondre Williams heated up for nine three-pointers in his team’s 71-63 win over Ballou on Monday night, perhaps the only people in the Trainers’ gym who weren’t astounded were Williams’s teammates.

“He does it on the regular,” guard Chism Njoku said.

“Did you see his buzzer-beater last week?” guard Terrance Webster added. “He does this all the time.”

But Williams admitted he had never put together a performance like Monday’s, when the senior scored 33 points, including 19 in the second half. With his crucial shots, McKinley Tech (7-0) proved itself as a D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association contender in a battle of unbeaten teams in Northeast Washington.

“I knew this was a game we needed,” Williams said.

McKinley Tech dropped three of its first four games last season, but Williams is a main reason the Trainers are off to a better start this year. On Saturday, Williams sank a buzzer-beating three-pointer against Gwynn Park to give the Trainers a 50-48 victory.

Ballou (6-1) also appears to be a DCIAA competitor behind a strong senior class after winning just seven games last season. The Knights led after the first quarter, but McKinley Tech forced them into turnovers with a man-to-man full-court press.

Ballou played a 2-3 zone defense, so McKinley Tech shared the ball until a shooter was open on the perimeter. Williams took advantage.

The 5-foot-11 guard sank a buzzer-beating three-pointer at the end of the third quarter from near halfcourt. The Knights left Williams open twice over the final four minutes of the game, and he drained two corner three-pointers that all but sealed McKinley Tech’s victory. After the game, spectators in the bleachers tried to guess how many threes Williams had made as fans lined up on the court to hug and high-five him.

“After the first shot,” Williams said, “I knew I felt good.”

Williams scored 8.8 points per game last season as forward Woody Newton took on the majority of McKinley Tech’s offensive load. Newton is now taking a post-graduate year at Mt. Zion Prep. McKinley Tech players referenced the song “The Show Goes On” by Lupe Fiasco to remind themselves they are still expected to be a top team in the District.

Williams spent most of his offseason putting up shots at Trinidad Recreation Center in Northeast and often gets to school early to shoot before classes start.

“Most of us have been playing together for four years,” Njoku said, “so we know each other’s strengths and tendencies and how to play for each other.”