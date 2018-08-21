With high school football getting underway this weekend, The Washington Post has put together a list of must-see matchups for this season. Here is one game to circle on the calendar each week:

Week 1: Westfield at Lake Braddock, 7 p.m., Fri., Aug. 24

Westfield has won the last three Virginia Class 6 titles and is riding a 24-game winning streak. It returns a lot of talent this year, including junior quarterback Noah Kim and recent Wake Forest commit Taylor Morin. Lake Braddock turned last year’s 0-3 start into an 8-4 year and might be Westfield’s biggest test of the regular season.

Week 2: Oxon Hill at Chopticon, 7 p.m., Fri., Aug. 31

The first few weeks of the season are often filled with cross-county matchups and this is one of the best. Oxon Hill, a Prince George’s County power who made it to the state semifinals last year, opens its season against the Braves of St. Mary’s County after the two faced off twice last year, including in the first round of the state playoffs.

Week 3: Wise at Calvert Hall, 7 p.m., Fri., Sept. 7

As the long-standing king of Prince George’s County, Wise posted an average margin of 36 points during last year’s 14-0, state title-winning season. Calvert Hall, a strong Baltimore team, was its closest win — a 15-13 battle. The rematch should be a good measuring stick for the Pumas.

Week 4: H.D. Woodson vs. Friendship Collegiate at RFK Stadium, 5 p.m., Sat., Sept. 15

H.D. Woodson and Friendship Collegiate will meet at RFK Stadium for the latest Ward 7 Clash of the Titans. Friendship won last year’s meeting, 25-19, en route to an 8-4 season that ended in the DCSAA title game. After losing five D-I players to graduation, Woodson will hope to have its revamped roster in good shape in time for this matchup.

Week 5: Quince Orchard at Bullis, time TBA, Fri., Sept. 21

For the second year in a row, the Bulldogs and the Cougars will provide one of the best public versus private games in the area. Last year’s contest was a thriller that saw Bullis capture a 42-41 victory in overtime. Ohio State commit Bryson Shaw leads the Bulldogs’ defense this year.

[Behind the scenes of one team’s run to the Maryland state championship game]

Week 6: Ballou at Theodore Roosevelt, 6 p.m., Fri., Sept. 28

Theodore Roosevelt’s game-winning touchdown in last year’s Gravy Bowl not only gave them a 13-12 victory over Bell, but also passage into the DCIAA Stars division. And in the Stars division, you have to play teams like Ballou. The Knights are coming off a division title and return Maryland commit Lavonte Gater as the spark plug on both sides of the ball.

Week 7: Good Counsel at Gonzaga, 2 p.m., Sat., Oct. 6

Chasing defending WCAC champion St. John’s, Good Counsel and Gonzaga will open their WCAC schedules this weekend with two of the top quarterbacks in the league: senior Kam Snell for Good Counsel and sophomore Caleb Williams for Gonzaga, which also returns the top-ranked recruit in D.C., Oklahoma commit and linebacker Joseph Wete.

Week 8: Freedom-Woodbridge at Woodbridge, 2 p.m., Sat., Oct. 13

Woodbridge finished last season 12-2, tying a school win record and ending up No. 8 in the final Top 20 rankings. One of its losses came to Freedom, which finished last season 11-1. This season, Woodbridge is boosted by the return of senior defensive end and Villanova commit Jalen Howard, and linebacker Antoine Sampah, the No. 1-ranked player in Virginia for the Class of 2020.

Week 9: Sherwood at Paint Branch, 6:30 p.m. Fri., Oct. 19

Paint Branch has been heralded by multiple area coaches as a team to watch this season. The Panthers beat Sherwood 22-20 last season and finished last season 10-2 before losing to Howard 33-20 in the second round of the playoffs. Sherwood finished last season 8-3, after getting knocked out of the playoffs by Howard in the first round, 20-18.

Week 10: St. John’s at DeMatha, 7 p.m., Fri., Oct. 26

Defending WCAC champion St. John’s returns a lot of firepower, but watch out for DeMatha’s star defensive backs, Alabama commit DeMarcco Hellams and rising four-star junior Nick Cross. Many WCAC matchups at this stage of the season are must-watch, but this one should play a major role in the conference title race.

Week 11: St. John’s at Gonzaga, 3 p.m., Sat., Nov. 3

This game will be a rematch of last year’s WCAC championship, which St. John’s won 30-7 to secure its first conference title since 1989. This rivalry matchup will feature two dynamic offenses, as the Eagles seek revenge for both of last year’s losses to the Cadets.

Week 12: Stone Bridge at Broad Run, 7 p.m., Fri., Nov. 10

This is a historic rivalry game, one that saw Stone Bridge beat Broad Run 21-14 last season on its way to finishing the season with a 12-1 record and No. 11 ranking in the final Top 20. Both teams lost to Tuscarora in the Virginia state playoffs, with Broad Run falling in the second round and Stone Bridge going out in the third.