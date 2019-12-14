Lake Taylor (13-2) scored the first three touchdowns of the game, all from the arm of quarterback Jeffrey Foster, and countered every Huskies score from there on as the Norfolk school cruised to its third state football championship.

No. 11 Tuscarora (13-2) gambled on the first possession of the game, going for it on fourth-and-5 around midfield, and although the Huskies converted, the drive ended on an interception in the end zone.

Lake Taylor capitalized with a touchdown drive and scored twice more in the early part of the second quarter.

Tuscarora clawed back with a touchdown with five minutes left in the half. Quarterback Ethan Gick scrambled 33 yards on a designed run for the score, and the Huskies — outgained 242-104 in the half — trailed 21-7.

Wasting no time out of the break, Lake Taylor engineered a 10-play, 69-yard drive to open the third with a TD, and the Titans rolled to the title.

After the game, second-year Tuscarora head coach Brandon Wheelbarger, who has been on the team’s staff for all three state title appearances, was anxious to begin working toward a potential title in 2020.

“We’ll get right back into it next week,” he said. “And we’ll continue to compete in everything we do. … That’s all we really can do is go back to work and try to learn from this.”

The senior had 12 completions for 134 yards and was the only Huskies player with positive rushing yards (51, two touchdowns).

For Gick, whose career ends with a 38-15 record over four seasons, a sense of accomplishment overshadowed the sting of a state-title loss. The Huskies, he said, had made it this far by playing for one another, and, the quarterback added, they did it again on the biggest stage.

“When that’s what you’re playing for — just more time together — it takes you here,” Gick said. “Win or lose, we were successful either way.”

