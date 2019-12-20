The sisters present a challenge in several ways, including this story from Tedi Makrigiorgos: In the Warhawks’ impressive win at Georgetown Visitation on Tuesday, “Gracie had a wide-open 3, and there were two girls on Alayna, and they were looking at each other like: ‘No, I have her!’ ‘No, I have her!’ ”

“It does come in handy,” Grace Arnolie said with a smile.

To add to the confusion, the four starting sisters play similar styles. All four can handle the ball, either drive the ball or remain on the perimeter and then guard four positions on defense.

Coach Kirsten Stone has emphasized defense all season, and that kept Madison undefeated Friday. The Warhawks made just two field goals in the fourth quarter, and none in the last four minutes, and yet their defense preserved most of a six-point lead over the final 3:32. They turned the ball over four times in that span, but they allowed only one point off those turnovers.

Clinging to its lead, Madison made West Springfield hoist bad shot after bad shot. Amalia Makrigiorgos blocked a game-tying three-point attempt with three seconds left, and the Warhawks stifled any chance of a putback. Stone said her team has tended in the past to “live by the three, die by the three,” but Madison did neither on Friday.

The Warhawks’ winning streak, and their familial ties, have them rolling into the holidays with confidence. All teams talk about anticipating each other’s movement in the game, but the sisters who live together do so more than most.

“When Alayna’s doing something, she’s in a slump on offense or her shot’s not falling, I know that I can pull her aside and [say], ‘Hey, you got this,’ ” her sister Grace said.

The pairs of sisters have built on each other, so as Arnolie spoke, Makrigiorgos nodded along with her. Yes, Tedi said, the four have established a rhythm together: “It’s like mimicking.”

