With a game-high 30 points, Thomas led Wise to a 72-62 victory in the Maryland 4A quarterfinals in a packed gym in Annapolis. For the first time since 2017, the Pumas will play in the state semifinals, where they’ll face Richard Montgomery on Thursday at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center.

“Coach Lou [Wilson] tells me as long as I get the job done, he’s going to let me boogie,” Thomas said. “I’ve been boogieing.”

Wise (21-5) reached the state quarterfinals by upsetting Eleanor Roosevelt, the defending 4A champion, in the regional final Thursday. Thomas scored a game-high 27 points in that one.

He again made key plays against Annapolis (21-5). With the score tied at 37 late in the third quarter, the Pumas surged with an 8-0 run. Thomas capped that spurt with a three-pointer, skipping back on defense and placing his right index finger over his lips, trying to quiet the Annapolis student section.

On Wise’s next possession, Thomas drained another three-pointer.

“I told him that he’s been battle-tested since he was 8 and under,” said Thomas’s uncle, Chris Daniels. “It’s been years of it. I knew he would be ready for [Saturday]. I wasn’t really surprised by it at all, to be quite honest with you.”

Last summer, Thomas transferred from Archbishop Carroll, seeking a larger role. At Wise, he plays with teammates he grew up with.

His move has paid off: The sophomore earned Prince George’s County 4A player of the year honors and has averaged nearly 23 points.

“I was comfortable from the jump,” Thomas said. “As soon as I came, my teammates invited me in as a brother. My coaches had trust in me since summer league. When the season started . . . I knew I was going to be in a good situation.”

Earlier Saturday, Thomas visited Upper Marlboro Community Center with Daniels to work on his craft. Some of Thomas’s previous coaches have only asked him to score, but now he’s improving as a floor general so he can influence the game in multiple ways.

He displayed those passing skills at times Saturday, but when Wise needed him to, he leaned on what he does best: scoring the ­basketball.