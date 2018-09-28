TyQuan Brown. No. 5, was dominant when he was on the field for Freedom-Woodbridge on Friday. (Michael Errigo/Washington Post)

On the first of his five touchdown runs, TyQuan Brown found a path through a mess of flying bodies, crossed the goal line, set the ball gently on the black turf of the end zone and extended his arms like an Eagle in mid-flight.

On a night of flagged hits, old wounds and constant trash talk, the Freedom-Woodbridge running back appeared to be the calmest player on the field in his team’s 47-13 win over Hylton. When he wasn’t racking up 338 yards rushing on 29 carries in less than three quarters, the senior quietly paced the sideline, wordlessly watching his teammates cycle through the emotions of earning a revenge win on homecoming night.

“He doesn’t talk [trash]. Very rarely,” Coach Darryl Overton said. “But he practices hard every day. We have to pull him out of drills. He’s a worker and his results always show.”

This is only the third time in program history that Freedom-Woodbridge (4-1) has defeated Hylton (2-3), and it marks a shift in the landscape of football in Prince William County. The previous two victories over the Bulldogs, a program with a tradition of success, came in the last two seasons as Freedom went from a playoff hopeful to a perennial contender.

Last year, the Eagles handled Hylton in the regular season, but the Bulldogs ended their season in the second round of the playoffs. Freedom had been undefeated to that point and its early exit from the playoffs shocked the area. Ten months later, it was present in the Eagles’ locker room as they prepared for Friday’s game.

“They ended our season and we haven’t forgotten about it,” Brown said. “We think about it every time we come out and play, not just against them.”

The Eagles came out with aggression Friday, taking a quick 7-0 lead off a fumble return and then adding a pick-six to double it. Linebacker Cameron Eanes read a slant route and took it back 15 yards for a score. He had a clear path until the goal line, where he met Hylton’s quarterback and put him on his back, sending his sideline and the home crowd into a frenzy.

“I just thought he was going to move out of the way,” Eanes said with a laugh.

It became clear in the first half that Hylton had no answer for Brown, who seemed to be a threat to go all the way every time he touched the ball. He went into the halftime break with 20 carries for 208 yards and three touchdowns. He scored two more in the second half before Overton told him his night was over with two minutes remaining in the third quarter.

“On our first drive we moved the ball effortlessly, and at that point I knew it was going to be a good day,” Brown said.

The trash talk boiled over in the third quarter as Brown raced up the sideline and one of his blocks turned into a wrestling match. There was pushing and shoving near the Eagles bench, and it took a few minutes for the mass of bodies to be separated.

In the middle of it was Brown, still holding the ball, still on the ground from being hit. He wasn’t in pain or slow to get up, he simply sat with the ball in his hand, waiting for the chaos around him to end. Once it did, he trotted back out to the field and waited for his game to resume.