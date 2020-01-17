The Seahawks (11-4, 3-0 Patriot District) again have one of Northern Virginia’s top post players, and heading into the season’s final stretch, they have a lot more than that. They knocked off McLean (9-6, 1-2), 54-44, to remain undefeated in Liberty District play.

“If we can take them down,” Brianna Scott said, “we still have our shot.”

There are few secrets between these two rivals, who played for the district championship last season (McLean won, 45-40). Stars Scott and Highlanders guard Elizabeth Dufrane play on the same AAU team, GTS Fusion. Friday’s matchup pitted them against each other, but it was much more than a battle between two stars. At times, Scott and Dufrane were featured; at times, they were decoys, as if the two title contenders — who play again at McLean on Feb. 4 — would play out a season’s worth of game plans in one night.

By the end, South Lakes’s arsenal was superior on a night Seahawks senior Leila Copeland had a coming-out party, leading all scorers with 24 points. Scott, marked as she was, still managed 14 points and 17 rebounds. Senior Margo Somer may have been the X-factor. Her assignment was to track Dufrane, who she forced into a 2-for-11 night from the floor.

“We’re one of the best defensive teams,” said Copeland, who like Scott has known Dufrane for years.

Winters Scott, the Seahawks coach since 2005, won a state championship as a player at South Lakes in 1986 before starring collegiately at Maryland. She began the game with a list of keys on the whiteboard, starting with “We > Me.” Her team matched her intensity: After a basket in the first half, Brianna shouted, “And one!” and her mom made the same pointing gesture as the referee.