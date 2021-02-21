That beam routine earned her a 9.8, good for the state title in that event, and it clinched the all-around title as well. Along with a 9.6 on floor (also first place), a 9.517 on uneven parallel bars (second) and a 9.617 on vault (tied for second), Morrison finished with an all-around score of 38.534, comfortably ahead of runner-up Sophia Housand of Stafford (37.834).

On Saturday at Kellam High, Morrison had led Fairfax to the Class 6 team championship — the first state team gymnastics title in school history. On Sunday she was competing as an individual in the open competition, but she still felt pressure.

“I was a little nervous,” Morrison said. “That doesn’t usually happen to me, but I had a couple of little mistakes on the floor yesterday, and I just wanted today to go well. It can feel very hectic with so much going on around you, and I just worked hard to stay calm.”

Riley Waldrop of Freedom-South Riding placed third in the all-around, finishing with 37.651 points in a consistent performance.

For Waldrop, a senior, the weekend marked her final moments of high school gymnastics. After leading Freedom to its fourth straight state title Saturday in the Class 1-5 team meet, she said she came into Sunday’s individual competition with goals that were more about performance than scores.

“I just did the best I could,” she said. “I thought about all the little things that I could get points off for, and I tried to concentrate on them. And it worked — I got through everything.”

Waldrop, who plans to study biology in college, said it feels strange to think that once her club schedule ends in the spring she will no longer be dedicating endless hours every week to practicing gymnastics routines.

“It’s hard to even comprehend, because I’ve been doing this my whole life,” Waldrop said. “I guess I’m going to have a lot of free time on my hands. I’ll have to find a hobby. I’ve done my time with gymnastics.”