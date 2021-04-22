Rolly’s improvement led her to the Virginia Class 6 cross-country championships Thursday afternoon, when the McLean sophomore won the girls’ race at the Oatlands Historic House and Gardens five-kilometer course in Leesburg with a time of 18 minutes 36 seconds.

At the previous state championship meet, held in November 2019, Rolly placed 44th. She progressed throughout the coronavirus pandemic by running with her father, Philippe, a marathoner, and her older brother, Aramis.

“It’s definitely been hard to stay motivated without being able to run with your team,” Rolly said. “But it’s also been helping me cope through the pandemic because it’s just a relief of stress.”

Rolly injured her right foot in February, and while she wanted to finish the indoor track season and prepare for the start of cross-country, she rested for about a month. The unplanned break helped her peak at the right time of cross-country season.

To her surprise, Rolly won the Liberty District and Virginia Region 6D titles. She spent most of Thursday’s race near the back of the lead pack, but when she crossed the two-mile mark, Rolly moved into third place. In the final 50 meters, she passed Battlefield freshman Sailor Eastman (18:38).

“When I passed [Eastman], I was horrified that she was going to go and re-pass me,” Rolly said. “I was just sprinting. When I passed the ribbon, I was so relieved.”

Ocean Lakes claimed the girls’ team title with 63 points, followed by West Springfield (78) and Battlefield (83).

Colgan senior Bryce Lentz triumphed in the boys’ race in 16:10. Lentz had been working toward a state title since 2018. He finished fifth at the state championships that year, and last season he placed third. But the Air Force Academy commit didn’t know whether he would get another chance because of the pandemic. When the opportunity arrived Thursday, he took advantage by pulling away in the final half-mile.

“I wasn’t sure how it was really going to play out, but I knew when we had cross-country, I was going to work as hard as I could to get that state title,” Lentz said. “In the end, I just wanted to make sure I gave it my all for this last race.”