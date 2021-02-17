Makrigiorgos’s score put Madison in control, and it went on to win, 54-48, in Vienna. The Warhawks will host Osbourn Park on Saturday night for the state championship.

“She’s the queen of making big shots,” said Makrigiorgos’s older sister, Tedi, who was one of the few spectators in the bleachers.

With two minutes remaining in a back-and-forth first half, Makrigiorgos converted her first three-pointer, looked to the ceiling and took a deep breath. Madison (15-1) pulled ahead for a 30-20 halftime lead.

But West Potomac (12-2) cut that edge to two points with just under three minutes remaining. Madison hadn’t scored in more than three minutes when Makrigiorgos sunk her jump shot. Forward Sarah Link followed with a layup on the next possession to force the Wolverines into fouling.

“If I’m frazzled, and I’m not in control, most likely most of my teammates are going to be frazzled,” Makrigiorgos said. “We’ve got to be calm in these moments. If we were frazzled, they could’ve easily won this game.”

Makrigiorgos, who finished with eight points, has long been known for making clutch shots. During an AAU game her sophomore year, Makrigiorgos dribbled to half court, and with three defenders surrounding her, made a game-winning shot at the buzzer.

Behind Makrigiorgos’ performance, Madison qualified for its second consecutive trip to the Virginia Class 6 final. Last year, the championship game was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, so the Warhawks were named co-champions with Edison.

After winning last year’s state semifinal, Madison’s players couldn’t have predicted the coronavirus would shut things down so suddenly. While they’re excited for a chance to claim an outright title, the Warhawks remain cautious.

“I went into the locker room, and I was like, ‘Guys, this is a bad joke, but I’m going to make it: Don’t cheer too much because hopefully our game doesn’t get canceled,’” Makrigiorgos said. “Knock on wood.”

