The Langley softball team spent Friday morning preparing for the Virginia Class 6 state semifinals. But just before the Saxons were scheduled to board the bus from their hotel to their game, they found themselves all dressed up with nowhere to go.

Virginia’s Class 5 and Class 6 baseball and softball semifinals, all scheduled for Friday in Glen Allen, were postponed until Saturday due to rain. The championship games, originally scheduled for early Saturday afternoon, have been pushed back until Saturday evening.

So instead of hitting the field, the Saxons would be hitting the batting cages Friday afternoon to work off their pent-up energy.

“We just don’t like the waiting around,” Langley Coach Mike Sharkey said.

Langley’s semifinal game against Cosby has been rescheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, and South County’s semifinal against Manchester has been rescheduled for noon. The winners will face off at 6 p.m. for the state title.

In Class 5 softball, Stone Bridge will play Glen Allen at noon, then the winner will move onto the championship game at 6 p.m. All Class 5 and 6 softball games Saturday will be played at RF&P Park rather than Deep Run High, as originally scheduled.

While most of the postponed games never got started Friday, Westfield jumped to a 7-0 lead over Ocean Lakes in their Class 6 baseball semifinal before the game was delayed in the bottom of the second inning.

Before the game, Westfield Coach Rob Hahne had a message for his players.

“One team is going to complain about how much it stinks being out here in the rain, and one team’s going to embrace it,” Hahne said. “The team that’s not going to embrace it is going to go home tonight.”

The Bulldogs will again have to embrace challenging circumstances when their game resumes at 9 a.m. Saturday at Deep Run. One of Westfield’s top pitchers, Nick Lottchea, won’t be available on the mound after throwing 35 pitches Friday.

Hahne will try to preserve some of his team’s top arms through the completion of the semifinal because the championship game will be played the same day at 6 p.m., also at Deep Run, against the winner of the noon semifinal between Lake Braddock and James River-Midlothian.

“We feel like we have the pitching depth to get through it,” Hahne said. “It’s just sort of that same message: ‘Fight through it and embrace it.’ ”

The Class 5 and 6 boys’ and girls’ lacrosse finals — beginning at 10 a.m., with the latest game scheduled for 5:15 p.m. — have been moved to Douglas Freeman High. The Class 5 and 6 boys’ and girls’ soccer finals, under the same schedule, will be at Hermitage High.

All of the rescheduled games remain contingent on the weather, and rain clouds still hang over the forecast for Saturday. In fact, the Class 3 and Class 4 baseball and softball tournaments in Salem — featuring Woodgrove softball and Riverside and Brentsville baseball — already have been postponed until Thursday and Friday of next week.

“We know we’re at the mercy of the weather,” Stone Bridge softball coach Billy Rice said. “It’s part of the sport. There’s not much you can do, so you’ve just got to make the best of it.”