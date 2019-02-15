Yorktown's Victoria Huske sets a national high school record in the 100-yard butterfly event during the Virginia Class 6 swimming championships at the George Mason University Aquatic Center in Fairfax. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

Yorktown sophomore Victoria Huske first electrified Friday’s Virginia Class 6 state swim meet with a state high school record in the 50-yard freestyle.

Little did she and the roaring crowd at the George Mason University Aquatic Center know the performance proved just a prelude to her next accomplishment.

Less than 30 minutes later, Huske stepped onto the block again as teammates chanted “Let’s go Torri!” The sophomore then blazed to a national high school record in the 100 butterfly. Her 51.29-second finish is 0.33 seconds ahead of the previous national mark of 51.62 and 0.43 seconds ahead of her previous personal best.

Through it all, Huske remained cool. She did not find out about the record-setting nature of her performances until after meet.

“After the 50 free, I had to move on right away,” Huske said. “I had to start focusing on my next race.”

[Yorktown’s Victoria Huske trying to put exclamation point on sophomore swim season]



Oakton's Anthony Grimm reacts to the crowd after setting a state record in the 50 yard freestyle. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

Yorktown (194 points) finished third as a team. James Madison (212) won its third straight title, edging First Colonial (208).

On the boy’s side, Oakton cruised to a team victory with a score of 226.5 and a big performance by another stellar sophomore. Anthony Grimm set a Virginia high school record of 19.67 in the 50 freestyle, breaking the previous mark of 20.19.

He had aimed to top the 20-second mark, and as soon as he spotted the score, he knew he had the state record.

“I wasn’t expecting that, but I’ll take it,” Grimm said. “The atmosphere here was just amazing, so I was able to explode.”

While he had to sit out his second individual event, the 100 backstroke, due to a flare-up of asthma, he comforted himself with the knowledge that his team stood in prime position to take the state championship.



Oakton fans go wild after Anthony Grimm’s state-record performance. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

[Photos: Virginia swimming championships]

The Cougars delivered on that promise. Senior Daniel Gyenis set his own state high school record of 4:24.42 in the 500 freestyle, and Oakton finished 36.5 points better than second-place Woodson (190). James Madison (187) was third.

But the story of the night was Huske’s performance.

During competitions, she prefers to remain in the zone, so her coaches and teammates kept mum on her accomplishments.

With so little time between events, particularly the 50 freestyle and the 100 butterfly, Huske had to switch her mental gears quickly. She noted her 21.95-second finish in the 50 freestyle, happy to have achieved one of her season goals: a sub-22.00 time. But she did not realize her time had broken the previous Virginia high school record (22.29).

The strategy paid off as she finished with her two individual wins as well as a first-place finish in the 200 medley relay and a second-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay.

“Her process, how she gets herself ready to go, it really sets her up to always do well,” Yorktown Coach Torey Ortmayer said.