Unlike in past years, the Cubs struggled during the regular season and entered the league’s tournament as the fourth seed. Georgetown Visitation’s journey to continue its reign atop the ISL made this title more meaningful than the others for Coach Mike McCarthy and his players.

“Everybody counted us out from when we lost to some teams we shouldn’t have lost to,” said forward Taylor Webster, who scored a team-high 13 points. “But we didn’t. We always knew that we could do what we were capable of.”

Though Georgetown Visitation’s seniors say now they were confident, McCarthy wondered in December whether his squad would return to the ISL title game. The Cubs (18-11) started 5-6, including a loss to Bullis, a team they usually dominate. For the first time in 14 years, Georgetown Visitation failed to claim the league’s regular season crown.

A factor in Georgetown Visitation’s inconsistency was how much its conference opponents improved. Unlike in previous years, when there were maybe two contenders, five teams entered this weekend’s tournament with a legitimate chance to win.

Georgetown Visitation’s turning point, senior guard Claire Burke said, was a stern meeting after the Cubs’ 20-point loss to Maret on Jan. 30. The team’s seniors emphasized to the underclassmen the importance of Georgetown Visitation’s winning tradition.

“It was difficult for us because we’ve sort of been used to [winning],” Burke said. “It hasn’t been easy, but it’s been second-nature to us to win. We had to put a lot more into it this season.”

Georgetown Visitation began defending better and attempting smarter shots. The Cubs beat the league’s top seed, Sidwell Friends, in Saturday’s semifinals. But with his team trailing by 10 points midway through the third quarter Sunday against Stone Ridge (20-7), McCarthy told his players they were performing like they had in December.

The Cubs responded by displaying their revamped skill, tying the game early in the final period and closing out the way perennial champions typically do. They scored 10 unanswered points and allowed just three baskets in the fourth quarter.