The Wake Forest commit finished in 17:57.8 to place 16th out of the 40 runners at Balboa Park.

“It means a lot to me because it’s something I’ve worked really hard for,” Goldberg said in a phone conversation afterward. “This race was icing on the cake, and it’s given me momentum for college running.”

The pace of the race was quicker than what Goldberg was used to, but she remained calm and stayed focused on herself instead of the other runners.

Plus, it was nice being in warmer weather.

“Running in San Diego was awesome,” Goldberg said. “The weather was perfect and it’s much better than what I was running in at home.”

Champe senior Bethany Graham was unable to match some of her best times from this season, placing 20th in 18:03.0. But for Graham, the fact that she was running at all this late in the season was a feat.

Graham’s past two seasons were interrupted by injuries that prevented her from competing in postseason meets and made her question her ability to compete with the best. As Graham got healthy, her confidence grew, and it translated to standout performances throughout this season.

She won the Class 6 state championship in Virginia last month, and then a third-place finish in the Foot Locker South Regional two weeks ago in Charlotte got her to San Diego.

“When I was injured, I thought I couldn’t run with the girls that won state championships,” Graham said. “The fact that I was able to make it this year and run with the best means the world to me.”

