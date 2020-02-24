“This is what we’ve been working for,” Timberlake said. “This is it. This is everything we’ve been working for, playing together. All the late nights. Everything.”

It’s the Stags’ second title in three seasons; Dickinson and Timberlake were also both part of the 2018 championship team. While they were major contributors to that squad as sophomores, the pair felt a responsibility for this group in their senior seasons.

AD

AD

“We feel like we had to,” Dickinson said. “It’s been passed down to us. It’s in you. It’s part of that DeMatha legacy. It passes down, the generational knowledge of leaders.”

Paul VI (23-8), a team without the size to match Dickinson but the speed to run right past him, failed to control the tempo of the game and, in turn, take the big man out of it.

The senior, a terror in this conference for the past four years, closed out his time in the WCAC with one last physical performance. He finished with 10 points after the Stags (30-3) led for the entirety of the night.

Timberlake contributed a little bit of everything, finishing with 21 points, nine rebounds, six assists and five blocks. The Miami commit joined the Stags in the summer of 2017, a sophomore transfer from Rock Creek Christian. By Monday night, in the whirlwind of his second WCAC final, he looked like the most comfortable player on the court. He will leave the conference as a two-time champion.

AD

AD

“It was a blessing to come here,” Timberlake said. “I put this jersey on with pride before every single game. That’s why I play my hardest.”

The DeMatha legacy that weighed so heavily on this pair of seniors now includes a 41st conference championship. For Coach Mike Jones, Monday’s victory also represented a personal milestone: 500 wins.