“We came out, and we knew we were going to dominate this game. And we did.”

The No. 5 Falcons will meet the winner of Saturday’s DeMatha-St. John’s semifinal for the WCAC title.

Good Counsel Coach Andy Stefanelli said last week he considered his team’s scheduling draw and lamented his luck. His Falcons (8-3) had to play the other top teams in the WCAC — Gonzaga, St. John’s and DeMatha — back-to-back-to-back, and their open date was the last of the regular season. But that schedule didn’t turn out so poorly after all.

“What I was worried about was would the team be lagging with the time off?” Stefanelli said. “. . . That was my concern, and they wiped that out.”

Wilkerson made sure they did. In their first game against the Eagles (8-3), the Falcons logged just three double-digit yard plays in regulation. In the second quarter Friday, Wilkerson sprung loose for a 45-yard touchdown — that would have been the Falcons’ longest play of the night Oct. 11 — and gave his team the lead for good.

Ronnell McCorn grabbed a deflected pass and returned it 21 yards for an insurance touchdown in the third quarter, and Wilkerson scored his third and fourth touchdowns from 23 yards and 31 yards out, respectively, ending a night that featured the most dominant performance in the WCAC this season.

“I don’t know what he ate for lunch, but it worked,” Stefanelli said. (It was carryout pasta with teammates, Wilkerson said, for the record.)

Nobody held Gonzaga to fewer than 28 points in regulation besides the Falcons, who did so twice. They play the winner of St. John’s and DeMatha for the WCAC title next weekend, and they are rolling after that week off gave them a boost.

“The fact that they could focus and really key in on the game plan, even with the elements and everything else . . . I saw something, like: This could be a good night for us if we could carry it to Friday,” Stefanelli said. His team only has to carry it one more week.

