She rolled over holding her right knee and wincing in pain. Afterward, Spartans Coach Bill Gibson said Matheny was still being evaluated and could be headed for an MRI.

“Just feel bad for her,” he said. “You’re just hoping everything’s all right and it’s just a hyperextension or banged knee or something like that.”

Matheny, who scored 15 points Thursday and is averaging almost 17 points and 10 rebounds, took a seat at the end of the bench during the final minutes as a trainer wrapped her knee with ice. After the game, she walked on crutches to midcourt as she was recognized as a member of the all-region team.

West Springfield will play Edison for the regional title Saturday and then move onto the state quarterfinals against either Madison or Marshall. Gibson spoke about those games as if he would not have his star post player available.

Junior Lexi White, West Springfield’s star of the night, finished with 21 points, underscoring the depth the district champion Spartans may have to rely on going forward.

“We’ve just got to step it up,” Gibson said. “It’d be tough without her. It’s a different team without her.”

Edison earned its spot in the final — and the Class 6 state tournament field — by fending off West Potomac, 50-45, in the second regional semifinal.

With three wins in four days, Edison has its rhythm back after an upset loss to Marshall last Friday in the district final.

“It was like a punch in the gut last Friday,” said Charlotte Jewell, who finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and five assists Thursday. “We really had to look at ourselves and say, ‘What do we need to do?’ ”