But Westfield is the most feared team in Northern Virginia for a reason. On Saturday afternoon in Chantilly, the Bulldogs methodically defeated the Patriots, 35-7, to win the Class 6 Region D title and earn a spot in the state semifinals for the seventh consecutive season.

AD

AD

“We have a winning mentality coming into every game,” senior quarterback Noah Kim said. “It’s an expectation for us, and we have to live up to it.”

The Bulldogs (13-0), who had a streak of four straight titles snapped in last year’s state semifinals, played Saturday’s game with a familiar script. On defense, they kept Yorktown’s best weapons, most notably quarterback Grant Wilson, in check. On offense, they leaned on the poise and experience of Kim, who had three touchdown passes.

This matchup was just the second time the programs had met. In the first round of last year’s playoffs, the Bulldogs trounced Yorktown, 49-6. The Patriots (11-2) improved on that performance during Saturday’s opening possession, a 75-yard touchdown drive that took more than eight minutes, but Westfield responded with 35 unanswered points.

AD

AD

“We try not to panic,” Simmons said. “We want to just hang in there and figure out what’s working and what isn’t. It’s like playing chess sometimes. It’s just about making your next move and making it better than the other guy.”

As Westfield picked apart Yorktown, a group of South County players watched from the fence surrounding the field. The No. 14 Stallions will be Westfield’s opponent in next weekend’s Class 6 state semifinals; they topped Lake Braddock in Friday’s Region C final.

It has felt as though the programs were on a collision course for quite some time. Each team enters the semifinal undefeated. Of their 26 games, they have 24 wins by multiple touchdowns.

“It’s going to be a really physical, really fast game — a lot of intensity from both sides,” Kim said. “There might be some talking leading up to it, but it’s going to be a fun one.”

AD