Multiple factors could have distracted Wheaton senior Ayana Akli as she looked to cap off a decorated high school tennis career at the Maryland state tennis tournaments.

Two weeks ago, she was enjoying prom with her friends. On Friday, she graduated from her Montgomery County high school. And the week leading up to her tournament matches, she fell ill, which cut into her practice time.

But Saturday afternoon at the Wilde Lake Tennis Center in Columbia, Akli left no doubt of her dominance, defeating Bowie junior Maya Spencer, 6-1, 6-4, to win the 4A girls’ singles title.

Akli used a powerful backhand to ease into her first set. But after jumping to a 5-1 lead in the second set, Akli began to make a few careless mistakes, and Spencer took advantage to win three straight sets and put some pressure on Akli.

“I just started overthinking,” Akli said. “Everyone was thinking about me winning and everything and I started to think about that … The pressure sort of got to me at the end.”

The victory marks three straight 4A titles for Akli, a University of Maryland signee and two-time All-Met Player of the Year, who has been undefeated since her sophomore season.

“It’s supposed to be fun, it’s not about the winning,” Akli said. “So I think that is what puts me over my opponents a lot of the time, because they’re focused on the winning part … I’m not taking it as seriously as other people.”

In the 4A boys’ singles matchup, Whitman senior Evin McDonald defeated Richard Montgomery senior Matt Kleiman, 6-3, 6-3.

The win was a relief for McDonald, a University of Texas signee. For the past three years, the 4A boys’ singles title was dominated by Wootton’s Joseph Brailovsky, last year’s All-Met Player of the Year, and only player to win three straight Maryland boys’ singles titles.

“I’ve always wanted to win states and I’ve come up short a couple years,” McDonald said. “I’m just relieved, to be honest … This was my window to show I can win states.”

Whitman also picked up a victory in boys’ doubles, as Zach Rosen and Hugh Markham defeated Broadneck’s Luke Gamer and Ari Callow, 6-3, 7-5.

Severna Park’s Abby and Miriam Moghtader defeated Northwest’s Radha and Jhanvee Patel, 6-2, 7-6, in the girls’ doubles title game.

Wootton’s Ellie and Jakob Esterowitz defeated Wheaton’s Angelina Melqar-Escobar and Edward Shepherd-Johnson, 6-1, 6-2, in the mixed doubles title.

Class 3A

Huntingtown junior Taiyo Tougas defeated Mount Hebron senior Michael Kimack, 6-3, 6-4, in the 3A boys’ singles title.

Rockville freshman Sania Suchinsky defeated Great Mills’ Laura Feckova, 6-0, 6-4, in the 3A girls’ singles title.

Rockville’s Dennis Piliptchak and Keeyan Mirzai defeated Centennial’s Danny Ho and Ryan Huang, 6-2, 6-1, in the 3A boys’ doubles title.

Northern’s Emma O’Kane and Alexandra Pinkham defeated Centennial’s Abby Jackson and Shreya Vallimanalan, 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (3) in the 3A girls’ doubles title.

Class 2A

Hammond junior Origen Grear defeated Queen Anne’s sophomore Hugh Meehan, 3-6, 7-5 (10-4), in the 2A boys’ singles title.

Marriotts Ridge’s Stephen Alum and Veronica Cueller defeated Rising Sun’s Meghan and Micah Thomas, 7-6 (9-7), 6-3, in the 2A mixed doubles title.