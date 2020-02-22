Schlegel’s claim proved true Saturday. Those freshmen from 2017 are now juniors, and they played crucial roles as the Whitman boys won their first Maryland 4A/3A state championship at the University of Maryland’s Eppley Recreation Center. The Vikings posted 338 points; Churchill, which claimed the previous two titles, finished second (275), and Richard Montgomery was third (239).

“Coming into the season, Churchill was the favorite,” Schlegel said. “We knew they were going to be really tough. I’ve been keeping tabs on my boys, and they’ve been working really hard with the potential to upset them. Today was a good representation of how bad we wanted to get this done.”

Junior Alec Cooper, one of those freshmen in 2017, paced Whitman with wins in the 50-yard freestyle (21.13 seconds) and 100 freestyle (46.35). He also was part of the Vikings’ record-breaking 200 freestyle relay (1:23.39) and 400 freestyle relay (3:06.15).

Throughout the season, Schlegel tweaked his lineup to try to maximize his squad’s points against Churchill, and his juniors provided the depth required to take down the Bulldogs.

“We just had so many people who improved this year,” senior Lucca Scott said.

The Bethesda-Chevy Chase girls (314.5 points) also secured their first 4A/3A title. Walter Johnson (284.5) was second, followed by Churchill (213.50).

B-CC finished second to Sherwood in last year’s state meet, and Coach Jason Blanken’s squad was optimistic it could compete again this season.

Junior Jill Berger attended B-CC swim meets growing up to watch her sister, Alex, who graduated in 2016. But Alex never won a state title, an objective her younger sister helped her team reach Saturday. Berger won the 100 fly (55.76) and was a member of the team’s winning 200 medley relay (1:46.25). Freshman Nina Allen won the 50 freestyle (23.70), and junior Samantha Smith prevailed in the 100 backstroke (56.30).

“[Blanken] said this could be a really big year for us,” Allen said, “but we didn’t know how amazing we could be.”

In the 3A/2A/1A championship, the Poolesville boys and girls won with scores of 374 and 338.5, respectively. The Falcons’ boys claimed their ninth consecutive title, and the girls secured their sixth straight. The Montgomery County power swept the relays on the boys’ and girls’ sides.