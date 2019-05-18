Coach Kirk Shipley and the Whitman girls' varsity eight boat show off their silver medals Saturday in Philadelphia. (By Jeff Neiburg/Special to The Washington Post)

Whitman Coach Kirk Shipley said he usually waits to see the girls at the dock to gauge how his crew team is feeling about a result that isn’t first place.

When he got to the dock near the finish line and medal podium Saturday at the Stotesbury Regatta on the Schuylkill River, he had his answer.

It was all smiles.

Whitman’s girls’ varsity eight couldn’t chase down Mount Saint Joseph’s Academy (4:44.9) in the final, finishing runner-up in one of the nation’s largest regattas for the second time in three years. Whitman (4:47.8) finished three seconds ahead of Bethesda-Chevy Chase.

“Obviously, we would have loved to win,” said Rachel Halliday, the Vikings’ coxswain and one of six seniors on the boat. “Our goal is to go down the racecourse and throw down every race. Today the Mount was faster. We have mad respect for them. Our boat moved faster today than it ever has before. If that’s the outcome, that’s the outcome.”

“The point is not to win or lose, it’s to make the boat go fast,” Shipley said. “If they do that, somebody else can go faster.

“Today the boat went fast.”

Mount Saint Joseph, out of Flourtown, Pa., finished second last year behind National Cathedral. On Saturday, it got off to a quick start and had more than a half-boat lead as the teams reached the final 500 meters of the 1,500-meter race.

“We know the Mount is the team to beat,” Shipley said. “We raced them twice this season. We knew it was close. I thought we could get them.”

Halliday said when the boat swung toward the dock to get their medals, they realized the Whitman boys’ varsity eight team (4:22.7) also had medaled, finishing third behind Grimsby Secondary School of Canada (4:20.8) and Philadelphia’s St. Joseph’s Preparatory (4:19.2).

“Seeing them and knowing that the program is so fast and we are so fast, it’s definitely all smiles,” Halliday said.

The Whitman girls, which earlier in May won the Washington Metropolitan Interscholastic Rowing Association (WMIRA) championships for the third straight year, still have two competitions remaining. They will travel to the Scholastic Rowing Association of America’s regatta next week in Ohio before heading to Florida in June for the USRowing Youth National Championships.

“I have another three weeks with them,” Shipley said. “But I’m not looking forward to the season being over. They’re great kids.”

Gonzaga finished fourth in the boys’ six-boat final, and St. Albans placed sixth. B-CC’s boys, which won the WMIRA, failed to qualify for the final but finished first in the petite finals with a time of 4:21.4, which would have been good for bronze in the championship race.