The moment was surreal for Shea because a few hours earlier her team narrowly won its own 3A semifinal game against Chesapeake on penalty kicks. And it was surreal because Shea’s older brother, Trevor, coaches the Wilde Lake boys’ team.

“Who would’ve thought?” said Nancy Shea, their mother. “It’s so exciting.”

The Wilde Lake girls won, 2-1 (5-3 in penalty kicks) over Chesapeake (13-4-2) and will play in the championship game for the first time since falling short in 2015. They’ll meet reigning champion Northern (11-3), which advanced to the state title match with a 2-0 semifinal win over Linganore.

“We’ve been practicing [PKs] for the past month,” said Megan Shea. “I know how strong they are as PK shooters, so I think everybody was just ready for it.”

Junior midfielder Aicha Wilson delivered the Wildecats’ only goal in regulation time off an assist by freshman forward Grace Dunbar.

Freshman midfielder Ella Shannon scored an equalizer for the Cougars in second half, sailing a shot over sophomore goalie sophomore Hannah Lowry.

Lowry did not allow Shannon to score when it mattered most, though, making a key save for Wilde Lake (13-4-1) during the penalty shootout.

The Wilde Lake boys’ 2-1 win over Mount Hebron didn’t require extra time thanks to the sharpshooting of junior forward Ousman Touray, who scored both goals in the second half.

After senior midfielder Daniel Tobar put Mount Hebron in the lead during the first half, Touray and sophomore forward Joebel Gray came out firing after halftime for the Wildecats (10-3-1). Touray was able to knock in his first goal off an assist from senior midfielder Ethan Shulgold. His second goal came in the final minutes.

“I can’t ask for two better players,” Trevor Shea said of Touray and Gray. “When they start working together, it’s very hard to stop them.”

On the girls’ side, Wilde Lake’s upcoming opponent looked strong as usual.

Junior forward Rachel Deresky hammered in a decisive penalty shot with 18 minutes remaining and then dribbled past two Linganore defenders to send in a second goal in Northern’s 2-0 win over Linganore.

Freshman goalkeeper Emily Cummings held the Lancers scoreless.

“We have a big target on our back,” Patriots Coach John Battle said. “It’s a tough thing to do winning back-to-back and getting there. And we’ve accomplished that. I’m super proud of the girls.”

