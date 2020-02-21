Just 13 seconds into overtime, Lawrence sped down the ice to score the winning goal, giving the Bears a 3-2 victory and their fifth MAPHL title.

“[Lawrence] is so explosive,” Landon Coach David Erickson said. “You can’t shut your eyes for a second. He’s a pure goal scorer, and he’s going to do it at the next level.”

It was the first time since 2016 that Landon won the MAPHL championship. The trip to the title was wild for the Bears, the Interstate Athletic Conference champions: All three of their games in the MAPHL tournament were 3-2 overtime wins.

“Two championships in one year — who would’ve thought?” Lawrence said.

Landon (16-2-2) caught a break in the second period when senior forward Ryan Giles skated down the right side and got the puck past St. John’s goalie Chase Hornbecker to give his team a 1-0 lead.

The Bears found the net again late in the period. Junior Kyle Radimer directed the puck to teammate JH Lages, who zipped the puck into the net to make it 2-0.

St. John’s (22-9-2) was without junior forward Quinn Kennedy, the MAPHL Player of the Year, but the Cadets still had enough weapons to keep Landon on its toes. But the Bears stayed strong defensively, limiting St. John’s to six shots on goal in the first two periods.

The Cadets made it interesting when senior Tommy Lokken scored with under 10 minutes to go. Landon then controlled the pace until St. John’s senior Andrew DePoy evened the score with 14.7 seconds remaining, forcing overtime.

Landon didn’t fletch, and Lawrence delivered in overtime.

“To their credit, they were mentally tough,” Erickson said. “It’s beyond words because it’s difficult when you are tied that late and refocus yourself and accomplish what needs to be done.”

Lawrence was Landon’s top goal scorer and point collector throughout the season. The speedy forward had four hat tricks, but those will never top the lone goal he scored against St. John’s.