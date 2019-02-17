Jay Heath scored 15 points for Wilson in a 92-48 win over Theodore Roosevelt in the DCIAA championship game. (Will Newton/For The Washington Post)

More than a few Wilson Tigers pulled out their phones before the trophy presentation began, taking videos and photos while donning new hats and shirts that proclaimed they were D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association champions again.

Scenes like this are the new normal in the DCIAA, in which Wilson has won three straight league championships after its previous title came in 1984. The Tigers have become the unquestioned kings of their conference, a team that is good enough to be both admired and reviled by its rivals.

Wilson finished its latest dominant run through the DCIAA on Sunday with a 92-48 win over Theodore Roosevelt at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Southeast Washington.

The Tigers (26-6) went undefeated against DCIAA teams this season, beating them by an average of 36 points.

“The league is exciting to play in, and that’s always the case,” Coach Angelo Hernandez said. “The crowd is always great. We’re excited to keep playing in it.”

Dimingus Stevens, left, celebrates with Wilson teammates after winning the DCIAA. (Will Newton for The Washington Post)

The talent gap between Wilson and the rest of the conference became evident early against Roosevelt on Sunday, and the Tigers finished the first quarter up 30-8 behind a balanced offensive attack. Twin forwards Makhi and Makhel Mitchell got any shot they wanted down low, towering over the Rough Riders’ big men. Senior guard Jay Heath paced the team and drove to the hoop with aggression. Junior guard Dimingus Stevens fired away from deep.

But it was also clear the Tigers’ dominance doesn’t always sit well in this proud conference. From the opening tip, Sunday’s title game was a chippy affair. Both sides talked trash throughout, and five technical fouls were issued in the first quarter alone. Stevens was issued two in the first half and ejected.

“I think every team in the DCIAA, that was their goal going into the game — get us out of our game and get into our heads so we can respond,” Hernandez said. “Sometimes it happens that way. We don’t want it to happen that way.”

The second half featured fewer whistles but more easy points for Wilson. Heath finished with 15 points, and each Mitchell twin added 13. The Tigers used mostly bench players as they cruised to the championship in the fourth quarter.

The sixth-seeded Rough Riders (19-14) were making their fourth straight appearance in the conference title game. They were led by Jibril Muhammad with 15 points.

“We had to bounce back in the second half and play more mature, play together,” Heath said. “That’s what we did.”