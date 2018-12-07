“We’ll get back,” said Wilson Coach Angelo Hernandez, shown in 2017. “I’m not concerned.” (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The excitement at DeMatha was palpable when the crowd got its first look at Wilson’s Makhi and Makhel Mitchell on Friday night against IMG Academy.

Guard Carlos Dunn found Makhi Mitchell for an alley-oop on the Tigers’ first possession, sending Wilson fans to their feet in the Hyattsville gym. Makhel Mitchell flashed a smile as he jogged back on defense.

The excitement faded as the game progressed, though, and the adrenaline soon turned to anger. Makhel Mitchell picked up a technical and fouled out near the beginning of the fourth quarter as the senior watched the rest of No. 3 Wilson’s 74-53 loss in the D.C. Hoop Fest tournament from the bench.

The Mitchell twins’ first big test with the Tigers fell flat, but they’re confident the chemistry that was missing in Friday night’s loss will come.

“We’re still getting a feel for everybody’s game,” Makhi Mitchell said. “But we adapt easily.”

The Mitchell twins, a pair of 6-foot-9 Maryland commits, transferred to Wilson (1-1) in April from Montverde Academy in Florida.

Makhi Mitchell said he watched Wilson guard Jay Heath’s highlights and wanted to play with the Boston College commit because of his passing ability. The Mitchell twins played with Heath in a summer league and are still getting accustomed to Wilson’s playmakers, including guard Dimingus Stevens.

With the Mitchell twins’ arrival to the defending D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association and D.C. State Athletic Association champions, Wilson players were eager to test themselves against one of the nation’s top teams as opposing players jawed at each other during warmups. The Tigers didn’t match the cohesion and strength of the preparatory boarding school, though.

Makhi Mitchell finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks, while his brother recorded four points, five rebounds and four blocks before fouling out.

“This was only our second game,” Makhel Mitchell said, “so we’re going to get better.”

Despite having the Mitchells patrolling the lane, IMG Academy (6-0) corralled 18 more rebounds than Wilson.

“The twins protected the rim,” Wilson Coach Angelo Hernandez said. “But they can’t do it all themselves.”

The twins said they’re playing on the perimeter more often than before, roles they’re still adjusting to. Hernandez hopes to involve the Mitchells on more possessions, saying Wilson’s 24 three-point attempts Friday were too many.

D.C. HoopFest is the first of five tournaments Wilson will participate in that features national competition. This month, the Tigers will play in the City of Palms tournament in Florida, where they could earn a rematch with IMG Academy. Hernandez is eager for another chance.

“We’ll get back,” Hernandez said. “I’m not concerned.”