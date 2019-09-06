Late on a Sunday night in January, a few hours after the Woodgrove football team wrapped up its end-of-the-year banquet, Wolverines defensive coordinator Derek Barlow received a call from Coach Mike Skinner.

Skinner had been coaching football in Virginia for nearly four decades and had just led Woodgrove to a Class 4 title, the first in program history. Now, he told Barlow, he was going to retire.

That was the first of many changes the Woodgrove program faced this offseason, as a year often reserved for championship hangover became one of adjustment and growth.

Barlow took over the job a few months after that call, and on Friday night he and the Wolverines won their home opener, 46-6, over Rock Ridge.

“The mentality is still the same here,” senior running back KJ Lewis said. “You’re going to work your best and control your effort and intelligence. That’s what Skinner always said and that’s what Barlow has carried on. . . .We’re going to stick to winning — that’s our game plan.”

If a new coach and the graduation of several key seniors wasn’t enough to make this season feel distant from the last, Woodgrove (2-0) has also moved up to Class 5.

[High school football Top 20]

The new level of competition didn’t pose any issues to the Wolverines against Rock Ridge, as Woodgrove dismantled the Phoenix (1-1). The Wolverines led 35-0 at halftime and sat most of their starters after the break.

Even with Friday’s dominance, Barlow knows this season will present new challenges.

“The biggest difference between classes is not actually talent, its just depth,” Barlow said. “When you play a [Class 4] team you have six or seven guys playing both sides of the ball. At [Class 5] its maybe one or two kids.”

The atmosphere Friday at Woodgrove felt like a celebration of last year’s success. The crowd was lively, the band jubilant.

The sizable student section batted around beach balls and set off green smoke. They even chanted Barlow’s name in the second quarter, when it became clear the Wolverines would coast to a victory.

On the field, Lewis showed the home crowd that while some things might change this year, others will stay the same. Entering his third season as the team’s lead running back, the senior received all of his touches in the first half and finished with 97 yards rushing and a touchdown.

“We’re going to keep our traditions going here,” Lewis said. “What works is what works.”