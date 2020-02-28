Ewing, who watched much of the game from his seat along the far-side baseline, grinned in appreciation as Buchanan’s Tigers closed in on their 47-36 victory over Archbishop Carroll (19-15). That put No. 11 Wilson (25-4) in its fourth straight D.C. State Athletic Association championship game. The Tigers will face No. 6 Gonzaga in Sunday’s final at George Washington’s Smith Center.

“It was crazy, man. I looked up at the clock, and it all just clicked in my head that we were about to win,” Buchanan said. “In that moment, I just couldn’t hold it in anymore. I had to share that feeling with our amazing fans before I exploded or something.”

The teams engaged in a sluggish defensive battle in the first half that saw them head to halftime with the score tied at 17.

“The first half was a feeling-out process,” Wilson Coach Angelo Hernandez said. “They were slowing things down and making us play their game, but the thing is we don’t mind playing slow. We got a team that can do both.”

As Tigers fans rose for the second half — it’s a school tradition — Wilson seemed to find its legs, too, thanks to a burst from junior guard Eric Morgan Jr. Morgan, who led Wilson with 15 points, scored eight of the Tigers’ 14 points in the third quarter as they took a seven-point lead into the fourth.

“You never want to lose, but since [falling to Theodore Roosevelt in the ­D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association title game], everybody has been locked in and putting in the work,” Buchanan said. “People like talking about me a lot, but [Morgan] is tough, too. They’ve got to get hip.”

Following the loss of six Division I-caliber players from last season’s DCSAA finalist, Wilson came into the year as a bit of an unknown. The Tigers used that as motivation as they looked to prove the program’s recent success was more than a flash in the pan.

“I’m sure that the people that were saying we couldn’t get it done thought this team would lay down,” Hernandez said. “But you can see the results and where we’re at now: Wilson is built different.”

In the day’s final game, Gonzaga had little trouble with Coolidge, getting 14 points and nine rebounds from Terrance Williams in a 55-30 victory.