She set the tone for the day at Prince Georges Sports and Learning Complex with a 7.90-second heat in the prelims and then topped it in the finals with a 7.87.

Phillips broke the meet record of Nansemond River’s Kori Carter, who edged Phillips here last season.

This year, few can keep up with the Bullis star, who ranks first in the country in the 55-meter hurdles and the 200-meter dash.

“I know the only thing that’s ever going to beat me is the clock,” Phillips said. “Each step is going to better myself. I don’t need to be winning just to be happy. If I know I gave it 100 percent, I’m going to be happy.”

Phillips has followed the footsteps of her parents, who were athletes. Her mother, Christa, ran track at Barton Community College in Kansas and the University of Arizona. Phillips’s father, Jey, also went to Arizona before becoming a professional football player that bounced around the NFL, NFL Europe and Canadian Football League.

“I thought Leah would go in the opposite direction because she is an arts person, and I thought that would be her fame,” said her mother, who competed in the Olympic trials in 1988 and 1992.

A first-team All-Met selection last winter and then the Athlete of the Year in the spring season, Phillips has developed a passion for hurdles, which her mother also competed in during college.

“She’s better than me, and that’s the cool part,” Christa Phillips said. “Technology today allows you to have more of an advantage than when we were running. She can watch and see areas of improvement where we went by the naked eye.”

The Bullis star signed to run track for LSU in November. The Tigers’ coach, Dennis Shaver, coached her mother 31 years ago at Barton.

“She will be phenomenal short and long hurdler, and the sky’s the limit for her,” Bullis Coach Joe Lee said about Phillips’s future in college track.

Lee’s program had a good day all around Saturday — with four runners in the top five of the girls’ 55-meter dash, including junior Victoria Perrow, who won in 7.02. Bullis senior Ashton Allen, an All-Met second-team football player, won the boys’ 55-meter dash in 6.35 seconds.

